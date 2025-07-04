NHL free agency saw many of the league's top players sign lucrative deals to try and win a Stanley Cup. But one fourth liner decided that it was the end of his career before turning 30 years old. Christian Fischer, who spent 2024-25 with the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets, decided to retire. He spoke with Max Bultman of The Athletic about his decision.

“Over the last couple years, I think I just look at my life and what makes me happy, and being around family and kind of my life in Scottsdale — some of my friends here are really close with me, and I have a pretty small group out here, and honestly it’s just more so a decision of moving on into another chapter of my life,” the former Red Wings forward said. “I wish there was a big reasoning why, but in the end, I’m very thankful for the career I had, but just personally, I think I know it’s time for a new chapter in my life.”

Fischer spent the first seven years of his career with the Arizona Coyotes and still lives in Scottsdale. The Chicago native scored 62 goals in 523 career games and made only one playoff appearance.

Arizona took Fischer in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft after a sensational junior career. He scored 64 points in 66 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2014-15 and 90 points in 66 games with the Windsor Spitfires the previous year. Fischer joined the Red Wings before the 2023 season on a free-agent contract.

“And obviously, listen, I know if I were to play another five or six years, I could do that when I’m 34, 35, I understand that. … It’s what makes me happy, and it’s what I want to do, and I’ve got a great business opportunity to (pursue) and be around my family more, and just basically move on that way,” Fischer told Bultman.