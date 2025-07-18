The Columbus Blue Jackets are headed toward a possible and perhaps inevitable split after forward Yegor Chinakhov officially requested a trade earlier this week. The news broke formally after Chinakhov's agent publicly shared his client's stance on various social media platforms, highlighting the growing and seemingly unresolved tension between the Russian winger and the franchise.

Chinakhov, the first-round draft choice of the 2020 NHL Draft, produced 16 goals and 13 assists in 53 games but missed a decent amount of the season due to a high ankle sprain. Overall, playing time was scattershot for Chinakhov throughout the season, and his injury problems also impacted his relationship with the Blue Jackets players to some extent.

The situation was quickly compounded when Chinakhov's agent went public on social media to say that Chinakhov had no intentions of signing a new contract with Columbus, instead opting for the next best opportunity elsewhere. Chinakhov, while technically a restricted free agent, now puts considerable pressure on the franchise by making this announcement public, and amid the NHL free agency period. Columbus is now in a tough spot, and it depends on whether they will pursue a trade deal or risk being in a standoff with one of their young developing stars for longer than they would like.

Yegor Chinakhov:

I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location.

Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here @BlueJacketsNHL pic.twitter.com/DQ1qU2oHFb — Shumi Babaev Agency (@BabayevShumi) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Columbus GM Don Waddell addressed the situation directly and wants the organization to remain opportunistic while in contact with Chinakhov's camp. Waddell emphasized that the franchise will look at everything but must make decisions that will benefit the organization long-term and ensure success. With trade chatter throughout the league, the future of Chinakhov in the NHL has quickly developed into one of the significant stories of this offseason. The Blue Jackets now feel the increased urgency to manage and execute on something with implications for the roster climate and group decisions moving forward.