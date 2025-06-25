The Columbus Blue Jackets missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season. The Jackets are expected to be aggressive this offseason. They could trade off one of their first-round draft picks in the 2025 NHL draft, or could go a different direction. Columbus has multiple valuable pieces that can be part of trade packages this offseason. To return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the Blue Jackets need to make some major moves.

Tragedy struck the Blue Jackets last offseason with the passing of Johnny Gaudreau. The Jackets had been building around the young star before his life was tragically taken as the result of a drunk driving accident. Still, the Jackets pushed on in his honor. They had 40 wins this past season, the most since 2018-19. While they missed the playoffs, their fourth-place finish in the Metropolitan Division was their best since the 2017-18 campaign.

Now, Columbus looks forward to returning to the playoffs. They have begun their offseason by opening contract talks with Dante Fabbro. They are projected to have just under $43 million in cap space this offseason. Columbus also has 12 free agents currently, with three of them being restricted. Columbus needs to make moves towards the future, and part of that is trading away pieces of the past.

The Blue Jackets need to move Dmitri Voronkov

The best situation for Columbus is to bring back Voronkov; still, that may not be possible. Other teams are interested in the free agent winger, and while he broke out this year, moving him could be the best option. Voronkov has been solid in his two seasons in the NHL. His first season saw the Russian play in 75 games while scoring 18 goals and adding 16 assists. Further, last campaign, he scored 23 goals while adding 24 assists.

Voronkov is expected to be worth $4.2 and $6.4 million per year on his next contract. This could be worth up to a first and third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Regardless, the Jackets hold the cards when it comes to Voronokov. Advanced statistics show Voronkov took a major step forward this year, and with the Jackets building around a young core of Kirill Marchenko, Kent Johnson, and Cole Sillinger, letting go of a valuable asset means bringing in major gains.

Trading away a valuable forward may be for the best overall. Voronkov was not one of the top forwards this year in terms of ice time. He could also bring in valuable draft picks for the 2026 NHL draft, which is expected to be deep. Further, trading away the winger could bring other productive assets. The Jackets need depth, both at forward and on the blue line. Trading away one part for multiple assets will be the best move for Columbus to move forward.

Columbus trades a goaltender

The Blue Jackets need to make a move in goal. They had three different players tend the twine this past season, and with varying results. The most positive was Jet Greaves. He was 7-2-2 this year with a 1.91 goals against average and a .938 save percentage. Greaves is under contract for this upcoming season and is currently assigned to the AHL. Still, with his work at the NHL level, it is clear he is ready for the move up. That would give Columbus, at minimum, a solid backup goaltender next season should they choose to move on from one of their other options.

The backup goaltender this past season was Danill Tarasov. He struggled this year, with a 7-10-2 record, plus a 3.54 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. Tarasov has yet to prove he is a competent goaltender at the NHL level. He is also a restricted free agent. The Blue Jackets could let him go in free agency, try to get something for the netminder, or bring him back. Regardless, he is a backup option at best.

The best solution for Columbus is to let Tarasov walk, while also trading away Elvis Merzlikins. Merzlikins has not shown to be a quality goaltender at the NHL level. He has made 229 starts now with the Blue Jackets, winning just 94 times. Further, he has a 3.20 goals-against average and a .902 career save percentage. There are mutliple teams looking to add goaltending depth, or a starter tending the twine. While Jake Allen and Anton Forsberg are the top two options on the market, Merzlikins has more experience as a primary goaltender, and his haul could be a major addition to the Blue Jackets.

Could Jordan Harris be leaving Columbus?

The Jackets have five defenders under contract for next season. They could also bring back Ivan Provorov in free agency. With Zach Werenski and Damon Severson still commanding top-four defender minutes, plus the notion that the Jackets could bring back Provorov, they may have a glut of help on the blue line. This would make a player like Jordan Harris expendable.

Harris is a restricted free agent this offseason and is expected to sign a contract worth just under $1 million. On the restricted free agent market, this contract would not bring the Jackets draft compensation, so they need to sign and trade him to get the most value. The soon-to-be 25-year-old blue liner played in just 33 games for the Jackets this past season, scoring a goal and adding four assists. Still, his time in Montreal before this year has shown he can be a solid addition to a third defensive rotation. He does not add a ton on the offensive end of the ice, but is a solid shot blocker who plays a strong role on a third rotation.

Allowing a player like Harris to walk for nothing would be a major mistake for the Blue Jackets. This would compound their past woes as well. Overall, Columbus has not been a team that has been gifted with good luck or smart moves. They cannot let solid players walk for nothing, so trading some of their restricted free agents would be wise. At the same time, if they want to progress, they need to make a move in goal, and that starts with trading Merzlikins.