The St. Louis Blues have not had the start to the season they envisioned during the offseason. The Blue Notes are in sixth place in the Central Division following their Tuesday night loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Furthermore, they have lost four games in a row. Tuesday's loss led to the firing of head coach Craig Berube.

After the news broke, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions to this news. A lot of fans shared kind words for their team's now-former bench boss. Berube led St. Louis to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019. And fans took the opportunity to show their appreciation to the Alberta native.

However, not all of these reactions were positive. Many fans used this opportunity to criticize the move. More specifically, they took aim at general manager Doug Armstrong. Armstrong's decision-making and roster management were called out as fans openly questioned his job status.

Blues name interim head coach

St. Louis also announced who would replace Craig Berube, at least on an interim basis. Drew Bannister has been given the interim job. He joins the team from their AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bannister has head coaching experience, though outside of the NHL. In addition to the Thunderbirds, he has coached the AHL's San Antonio Rampage and the OHL's Soo Greyhounds. With Springfield, the 49-year-old earned a regular season record of 93-58-19. He also led the Thunderbirds to the 2022 Calder Cup Final.

Bannister will go behind the bench for the first time on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. It'll certainly be interesting to see how he changes the Blues. And it'll be interesting to see where Craig Berube lands following his time in St. Louis.