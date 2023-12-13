Blues fans flocked to social media on Tuesday to share their reactions to the firing of Craig Berube.

The St. Louis Blues have not had the start to the season they envisioned during the offseason. The Blue Notes are in sixth place in the Central Division following their Tuesday night loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Furthermore, they have lost four games in a row. Tuesday's loss led to the firing of head coach Craig Berube.

After the news broke, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions to this news. A lot of fans shared kind words for their team's now-former bench boss. Berube led St. Louis to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019. And fans took the opportunity to show their appreciation to the Alberta native.

Joel Quinneville

Ken Hitchcock

Craig Berube Only one of them brought a Stanley Cup to the city of St. Louis. Thank you for everything, Chief pic.twitter.com/gdLPPrCiR6 — Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) December 13, 2023

The only coach to bring a Stanley Cup to St. Louis. Craig Berube is third all time in franchise wins and games and will go down as one of the best coaches we’ve ever had. Thanks for everything Chief, this one really hurts. pic.twitter.com/lRK6ABVg6l — Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) December 13, 2023

Craig Berube’s pregame speech before Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final will live in history forever #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/kfkMEu6r7Q — STL Sports Central (@stlsportscntrl) December 13, 2023

However, not all of these reactions were positive. Many fans used this opportunity to criticize the move. More specifically, they took aim at general manager Doug Armstrong. Armstrong's decision-making and roster management were called out as fans openly questioned his job status.

Doug Armstrong is the one who let the roster fall into disarray. He should have lost his job before Craig Berube. #stlblues — Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) December 13, 2023

I’m honestly stunned. Even more than the Shildt firing. Yeah things aren’t going well, but I have no idea how you pin it on Craig Berube. It is December. My goodness. — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) December 13, 2023

Army still has a job? Inexcusable. Bad choices, bad contracts. Should be the first to go.

And I’ll bet that Hitchcock is still in the background giving the same bad advice that got him canned as coach.

Berube should be the last to go. — JR (@GoodYarngrl) December 13, 2023

Berube didn't give Kyrou the terrible contract. Berube wasn't the one who didn't bring in any help in the off-season. Armstrong needs to go. — Puck O'Reilly (@bschanuel) December 13, 2023

Blues name interim head coach

St. Louis also announced who would replace Craig Berube, at least on an interim basis. Drew Bannister has been given the interim job. He joins the team from their AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bannister has head coaching experience, though outside of the NHL. In addition to the Thunderbirds, he has coached the AHL's San Antonio Rampage and the OHL's Soo Greyhounds. With Springfield, the 49-year-old earned a regular season record of 93-58-19. He also led the Thunderbirds to the 2022 Calder Cup Final.

Bannister will go behind the bench for the first time on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. It'll certainly be interesting to see how he changes the Blues. And it'll be interesting to see where Craig Berube lands following his time in St. Louis.