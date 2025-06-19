The St. Louis Blues returned to the playoffs this season after a two-year hiatus. It was a solid campaign for the Blues, winning 44 games, including an end-of-season winning streak to secure the playoffs. Still, St. Louis would fall in the first round to the Winnipeg Jets. As the Blues look to make another run at the Cup — as they did in 2019 — they need to make moves to prepare for the future, including making some trades this offseason.

The Blues are in a solid situation overall. In terms of draft capital, they have their first-round pick for each of the next four years, but are missing their second-round pick for each of the next three. They also have $15.5 million in cap space to work with. While that is not an excess of cap space this season, they have just three free agents. Further, much of the core of the team is under contract well into the future.

Still, they cannot stand pat in a loaded Western Conference. Foes such as the Dallas Stars are already making offseason moves. If the Blues want to keep up, they need to remain aggressive this summer.

It might be time to finally move on from Brayden Schenn

The Blues have flirted with trading their captain, and now is the time to do so. Schenn is entering the sixth year of an eight-year deal he signed with the Blues prior to the 2020 campaign. This year, his no-trade clause becomes a modified one, allowing him to submit a 15-team no-trade list. Trading away the center would also bring in $6.5 million in cap space per year for the next three seasons. He will be turning 34 prior to the start of the season, and needs to be moved now to get the most value.

His value comes from leadership and reliability. Schenn became the captain at the start of the 2023 season and has held that title since. Moreover, he has played in all 82 games in each of the last three seasons. Still, his ice time has declined over the last three seasons and is well below his peak from the 2021-22 season. The production from the former fifth overall pick has also declined.

This past year, he scored just 18 goals, the lowest since the shortened 2021-22 season when he scored 16. Further, he had 32 assists and just 50 total points. It was the second straight year that he was at or below 50 points. Before these past two seasons, Schenn has reached 54 or more points in seven of eight years. He is still producing scoring chances, but not converting at the same rate. With that, trading him now makes the most sense. There will be a continued decline, but it has not been sharp enough yet to destroy his value. Waiting much longer could create diminished returns for St. Louis.

Could Justin Faulk be traded?

The Blues have plenty of depth at the blue line currently. They have seven players under NHL contract on defense. Cam Fowler was brought in from the Anaheim Ducks and played on the top defensive pairing with Colton Parayko. Meanwhile, Philip Broberg and Nick Leddy are under contract. The Blues also have Tyler Tucker and Matthew Kessel, who are both young and ready to make contributions.

The Blues can move a blueliner, save money, and get assets. The best option for that is Faulk. While he is not the oldest of the defenders, turning 34 during this upcoming season, he is not much younger than Leddy. Further, Leddy will be a free agent next year, costs less currently, and will not bring the same level of return as Faulk would. Trading the American-born defender now would also save $6.5 million over each of the next two years.

Faulk's offensive numbers are still solid. He has continued to produce on the power play, with a goal and 11 assists this past campaign. He also saw an increase in scoring chances created, and was great in transition in 5v5 situations. Regardless, his defense took a step back. He created fewer takeaways while giving away the puck in the Blues' defensive zone at a much higher rate. With young and upcoming defenders on the roster, the Blues can afford to move one of the members of their rearguard. The one with the easiest contract to move — and could bring the most value — is Faulk.

The Blues can trade away a goaltender

The Blues' goaltending situation was solid this past year. They were 11th in the NHL in goals against average and 13th in save percentage. Jordan Binnington has been great for St. Louis. This past year, he went 28-22-5 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Binnington has been great for the Blues overall, with a career 2.78 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He is under contract for the next two seasons at $6 million per year.

While the Blues could likely get a large haul for Binnington, who has a modified no-trade clause, he is not the goaltender who needs to be moved. The Blues also have Joel Hofer on the roster as a restricted free agent. Hofer will be just 25 heading into this upcoming season and has been solid. He is coming off a year in which he had a .904 save percentage and a 2.65 goals against average. For his career, he is 35-22-5 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. The free agent market does not have many solid options for goaltending, so Hofer could bring in a large haul of draft picks.

Meanwhile, Colten Ellis is under contract at the AHL level and is playing well. He had a 2.63 goals against average and a .922 save percentage for the Springfield Thunderbirds this past year. He could slide into the backup role behind Binnington, and the Blues could come away with draft capital in exchange for Hofer. While it may not be a first-round pick, they could recoup some of the middle-round draft capital they have lost previously.

St. Louis is in an enviable situation heading into this offseason. They have cap space, and most of their players are under contract. To contend this year, they will need to make some moves, which means moving on from some older players, while also getting draft picks for an up-and-comer.