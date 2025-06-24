The 2025 NHL draft is coming right up, but before that, the St. Louis Blues dropped a nice surprise for their fans.

On Tuesday, the Blues revealed a new look for the team's uniforms and overall branding, beginning with the logo. The last time St. Louis made a change in its logo was in 1998 with the Navy blue note, which the team used until the 2024-25 NHL season. Nearly three decades later, the Blues have opted for a new version, but one that still resonates with the past.

Part of the “Remixed. Remastered. Reborn” branding modification, St. Louis' newest logo can be considered a throwback to the original heritage note that visually represented the franchise's identity from 1967 to 1984.

From the St. Louis' press release: “The modernized version of the iconic Blue Note includes a move from three colors to two (beige removed from the previous heritage-style Note), thicker blue and yellow keylines, and a slight reshaping of the Note. The recalibrated Blue Note will be featured on the new home and away jerseys.”

Blues head coach Jim Montgomery and star defenseman and alternate captain Colton Parayko also helped spread the word about St. Louis' new branding. Montgomery voiced over a video shared by the Blues on social media while Parayko modeled the sweet-looking fresh home-and-away threads, which are not much different from the jerseys the team wore during the 2017 Winter Classic and the 2022 Winter Classic.

“When we unveiled those sweaters for the 2017 Winter Classic, the response from our fans was unbelievable,” Blues executive vice president and chief revenue and marketing officer Steve Chapman said (h/t Mike Miller of stlmag.com). “We had that response from a lot of different people over the years. Brett Hull once grabbed me and told me that these are the prettiest sweaters he’d ever seen.”

Apart from the logo and the uniforms, the Blue also introduced new wordmarks and fonts, which are the “Fleur,” “STL,” and “River Music,” which all draw insipiration from the city's musical identity.

These changes come on the heels of the Blues' first NHL Stanley Cup Playoff appearance in three seasons, as they finished the regular season with a 44-30-8 record for 96 points.