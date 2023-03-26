Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright will start the season on the injured list, according to a Sunday report from ESPN.

According to the report, the Braves said Sunday that Wright would be placed on the 15-day IL to give him time to strengthen his ailing shoulder, which required a cortisone shot in January.

Wright, who made his first start of the spring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Grapefruit League, was slated for three innings, or about 45 pitches, on Monday. Michael Soroka will likely be targeted for two innings when he makes his spring debut last Wednesday in Lakeland, Bowman wrote on Monday.

“Time for graduation,” Kyle Wright joked to Soroka in the Braves’ clubhouse last week, via David O’Brien of The Athletic.

“Yeah, after a lot of day care,” Soroka said.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wright has spent five seasons, all with the Braves, after being drafted in the first round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Vanderbilt University. He took the mound in 51 games and earned starts in 44, taking home a record of 23-13 since he played in his first major league game in a 2018 matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

Kyle Wright racked up a record of 21-5 in 30 starts for the Braves in 2022, paving the way for the 10th-most votes in National League Cy Young voting. He took spots before San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb and St. Louis Cardinals righty Ryan Helsley.

Braves pitcher Max Fried will start on Opening Day as the Nationals host the Braves, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a Friday article. Fried earned the start during 2022’s Opening Day game, letting up a 7.94 ERA in 5.2 innings pitched during the 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Braves will face the Nationals at 1:05 p.m. EDT on March 30 in Nationals Park. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Southeast.