The Houston Astros have made another decisive move in the midst of a tight 2025 AL West race, announcing the signing of right-handed reliever Enyel De Los Santos to a major-league contract. With a Houston bullpen taxed by injuries and high-leverage innings, the front office is betting on De Los Santos to be the latest arm to step up as the playoff push heats up.

The news became official when The Athletic’s Chandler Rome took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to report the signing, confirming that the 29-year-old reliever will join the team in New York for the New York Yankees series Friday night. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Nick Hernandez to Triple-A and designated Luis Contreras for assignment, clearing roster space for the new arrival.

“The Astros have signed reliever Enyel De Los Santos to a major-league deal. He'll join the team in New York tomorrow. Nick Hernandez was optioned and Luis Contreras was DFAd to clear spots on the 26 and 40-man rosters.”

Houston’s interest in the reliever comes after his recent stint with the Atlanta Braves, where he posted a 3-3 record with a 4.53 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 43 appearances during the 2025 season. Although Atlanta let him go last week, De Los Santos brings intriguing upside to Houston. His fastball hits 96 mph, and his slider has proven tough for hitters to handle. With the team looking to add more power to their bullpen in a close AL West race, the reliever’s skill set could be exactly what the team needs down the stretch.

This marks De Los Santos’ eighth MLB team, having previously pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Braves, and now the Astros. The right-hander’s journey has been anything but linear, bouncing across the league since his debut. His best stretch came with the Guardians from 2022-23, when he posted a 3.18 ERA in 120 appearances. Consistency has been an issue—short, rocky stints with the Padres, Yankees, and White Sox included a tough 14.21 ERA with New York in 2024. Still, Houston’s knack for reviving overlooked arms makes this a classic low-risk, high-upside move.

As of Thursday night, the Astros lead the AL West at 64-51, clinging to a narrow advantage over the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. With the playoffs looming, Houston’s strategy of plucking value from the waiver wire after the trade deadline is on full display. If De Los Santos finds his footing, he could be pivotal for late-inning depth and crucial October innings, taking pressure off key arms.

The Astros have captured seven American League West crowns over the past decade and are eyeing an eighth in nine years. The journeyman reliever agreed to the deal on an off day and will be ready for the team’s upcoming series against one of his former clubs, the Yankees. If the coaching staff can unlock his best, he could quickly become the latest bullpen surprise in Houston—an arm that might make the difference in another tight AL West race where every out matters.