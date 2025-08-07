The Milwaukee Brewers became the first team in 2025 to reach the 70-win mark, achieving the milestone faster than in any other season in franchise history. Following a 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Milwaukee improved to 70-44, setting a new franchise record by hitting 70 wins in just 114 games, surpassing their previous best of 116 games set in 2021.

This latest win completed a three-game sweep of the Braves and capped off a perfect 6-0 road trip, extending the Brewers’ current winning streak to seven games. The team has now won 12 of their last 13 and 24 of their last 30 away games. They are also 10-7-2 in road series and own the best record in baseball.

Fans didn’t take long to react, and they were clearly pumped. Here are some of their reactions:

“Brewers brewing up a storm,” one fan wrote.

“How many more wins do they need to get a big shiny trophy? ⚾🏅,” another fan added.

“Big win. More to come ⚾,” said one fan.

“The brewers play real baseball. Most fun team to watch,” another fan noted.

Leading the charge is Andrew Vaughn, who has been a revelation since joining the Brewers. Acquired from the White Sox while hitting just .189, Vaughn has surged to a .377/.444/.701 slash line with Milwaukee, tallying 7 home runs and 28 RBIs in just 22 games. He extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games, during which he's batting .435 with 5 home runs and 16 RBIs.

Blake Perkins has also stepped up, launching his third homer of the road trip during Wednesday’s win, a two-run shot that helped chase Braves starter Spencer Strider from the game after 4 2/3 innings. Perkins added an RBI double earlier, finishing with 2 RBIs on the night.

Jose Quintana improved to 9-4, pitching six innings and giving up three runs while striking out seven. Jared Koenig and Abner Uribe each delivered scoreless innings in relief, and Trevor Megill secured his 26th save despite surrendering a solo homer in the ninth.

With a .611 winning percentage, the Brewers are on pace to win 99 games, which would set a new franchise record. They currently lead the NL Central by four games over the Cubs and sit ahead of other division leaders like the Dodgers (66-49) and Phillies (65-49).

Looking ahead, Milwaukee returns home to face the New York Mets (63-52), who have dropped eight of their last nine.