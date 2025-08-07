The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in MLB and a four-game NL Central lead. They have won six consecutive games and nine of their last ten to continue their hot stretch. It was a tough start to the season for Milwaukee, but they have bounced back to become serious World Series contenders. After beating the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, the Brewers made MLB history for a road trip of any length, according to OptaStats.

“The Brewers are the first team in MLB history to have a road trip (of any length) where they scored 50+ runs, didn't lose a game, and didn't commit an error,” OptaStats reported.

The Brewers scored 16, 8, and 14 runs in three games against the Washington Nationals, getting the trip started strong. Then, they swept the Braves, scoring a total of 15 runs in three games. To top it off, they did not commit an error in any of the games.

The Brewers do not have a huge payroll, meaning they have to win games with fundamentals. They are elite defensively and run the bases perfectly to help win games in the regular season. While that has not worked out in the postseason in recent years, they are running away with the top record in the National League.

The Brewers were relatively quiet at the MLB trade deadline, as many other teams added a ton of pitchers. Instead, Nestor Cortes Jr was sent to the San Diego Padres for Brandon Lockridge. They did pick up Jordan Montgomery and Shelby Miller from the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are both hurt.

Despite the quiet deadline and lack of superstar power, the Brewers have the top record in the National League. They are blistering hot and could keep it rolling this weekend. They host the New York Mets for three games starting on Friday.

More Milwaukee Brewers News
image thumbnail
Jose Quintana breaks down quality start for Brewers in win over BravesBrayden Haena ·
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at Truist Park.
Braves’ Spencer Strider hits embarrassing low in loss to red-hot BrewersJosh Davis ·
Milwaukee Brewers first base Andrew Vaughn (28) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park.
Brewers have fans buzzing after reaching 70-win markAbdullah Imran ·
Milwaukee Brewers first base Andrew Vaughn (28) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park.
World Series champ sends ‘scary’ Brewers message after Braves sweepMike Gianakos ·
Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Jackson Chourio (11) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium.
Biggest concern Brewers still have after 2025 MLB trade deadlineZachary Howell ·
Aug 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Grant Anderson (56) and catcher Danny Jansen (33) celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Brewers make 60-game franchise historyZachary Draves ·