The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in MLB and a four-game NL Central lead. They have won six consecutive games and nine of their last ten to continue their hot stretch. It was a tough start to the season for Milwaukee, but they have bounced back to become serious World Series contenders. After beating the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, the Brewers made MLB history for a road trip of any length, according to OptaStats.

“The Brewers are the first team in MLB history to have a road trip (of any length) where they scored 50+ runs, didn't lose a game, and didn't commit an error,” OptaStats reported.

The Brewers scored 16, 8, and 14 runs in three games against the Washington Nationals, getting the trip started strong. Then, they swept the Braves, scoring a total of 15 runs in three games. To top it off, they did not commit an error in any of the games.

The Brewers do not have a huge payroll, meaning they have to win games with fundamentals. They are elite defensively and run the bases perfectly to help win games in the regular season. While that has not worked out in the postseason in recent years, they are running away with the top record in the National League.

The Brewers were relatively quiet at the MLB trade deadline, as many other teams added a ton of pitchers. Instead, Nestor Cortes Jr was sent to the San Diego Padres for Brandon Lockridge. They did pick up Jordan Montgomery and Shelby Miller from the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are both hurt.

Despite the quiet deadline and lack of superstar power, the Brewers have the top record in the National League. They are blistering hot and could keep it rolling this weekend. They host the New York Mets for three games starting on Friday.