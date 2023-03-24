Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried and Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin will start on Opening Day as the Nationals host the Braves on March 30th, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan wrote in a Friday article.

Max Fried earned the start during 2022’s Opening Day game. The decision came down to either Fried or 38-year-old pitcher Charlie Morton, a challenging choice for manager Brian Snitker, MLB.com reporter Dawn Klemish wrote in a 2022 article.

“It’s kind of like when we had (Greg) Maddux, (Tom) Glavine and (John) Smoltz,” he said Sunday. “You can’t go wrong with any of your choices.”

Max Fried played in 125 games and started in 108 since he first played in the major leagues during a 2017 game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Drafted with the seventh-overall pick of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft, he took home a 14-7 record in the 30 starts he earned during the 2022 season. His 170 strikeouts and 2.48 ERA paved the way for the first All-Star and second Golden Glove selections of his six-year career. He took second place in NL Cy Young Voting in 2022, placing one spot behind Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

The Braves won their arbitration case against Fried in February. He will earn $13.5 million in the 2023 season, $1.5 million less than the number he filed.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“On my side, there’s no anger or animosity or anything,” Max Fried said. “It’s two sides going at it. It’s business, it’s kind of the way I see it.”

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka spoke out about his potential long-awaited outing in the Braves’ Spring Training, the Athletic Braves senior writer David O’Brien wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“Soroka felt good, was pleased with velo, particularly how hard he throw some breaking balls,” O’Brien wrote. “Said ‘little rough around the edges’ on breaking ball, but overall he was encouraged and all upbeat afterward.

“He’ll likely start one of the final 2 games of spring (both are vs. Boston).”