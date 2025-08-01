After landing on the Injured List with an Achilles issue, it appears Ronald Acuña Jr. avoided the worst-case scenario. Initial testing revealed that the Atlanta Braves’ star isn’t dealing with a significant injury as Acuña was given a 2-3 week return timeline.

But considering the former MVP’s injury history and the Braves’ current record, there doesn’t seem to be any real reason to rush Acuña back. Still, Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos made it clear that the team would not be taking extra precautions with Acuña.

Anthopoulos told reporters “he would not shut down Acuña for two months over a calf injury that doctors have told him is not serious,” per The Athletic’s David O’Brien. Anthopoulos pointed out the preliminary timeline of 2-3 weeks and said Acuña could be back “possibly sooner, that he’s feeling much better already.”

Braves GM shuts down potential Ronald Acuña Jr. shut down

The five-time All-Star landed on the 10-day IL with tightness in his right Achilles. While fans initially feared a lengthy injury absence, the Braves received a positive update on Acuña's ailment.

However, some question the wisdom in refusing to shut the eighth-year veteran down in an effort to ensure he’s fully healthy and not at risk of further injury.

An ACL tear in May 2024 cost Acuña 161 games. The star right fielder's 2025 debut was delayed until May 23 as he recovered from the injury.

Once back on the field, he has reminded the league of his immense talent. Acuña hit one of the season’s most impressive home runs – a towering 468-foot shot – as he led the Braves to a 10-7 win over the Royals.

Acuña has also displayed his defensive dominance, making a preposterous throw to nail the Yankees' Jorbit Vivas as he attempted to tag up on a sac fly.

But Acuña can only do these cool things if he’s healthy enough to play. It seemed the team was taking his health seriously, giving him extra time off to rest. And Acuña pulled out of the Home Run Derby over injury concerns.

With the Braves 16 games under .500 and 15.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East, the team is out of playoff contention. Atlanta is even 13.5 games back in the Wild Card standings. The Braves’ priority should be keeping Acuña healthy. The team needs him in the lineup throughout the season to have a shot at a deep playoff run.