The Atlanta Braves received a key update relating to their injury-riddled rotation Monday. It was confirmed that 29-year-old pitcher Grant Holmes will avoid Tommy John surgery, choosing rest and rehabilitation to address damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. This latest Braves rotation news adds to a growing list of setbacks as the team works to preserve its pitching depth during an injury-plagued season. With the Holmes injury now on a monitored recovery path, the focus shifts to how his rehab could shape both his long-term future and the Braves’ plans for 2026.

Holmes was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation and UCL damage after exiting a game on July 26th with discomfort. He was placed on the 15-day injured list and moved to the 60-day IL the following day, making him ineligible to return until late September. With Atlanta sitting at 47-63 and out of postseason contention, the club essentially ruled Holmes out for the remainder of 2025.

After speaking with Braves manager Brian Snitker, MLB’s Rick Farlow was the first to report the development Monday afternoon. He took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to share that the second-year pitcher had proactively consulted with doctors before deciding to pursue rehabilitation instead of surgery.

“He has decided to do the rehab process [instead of Tommy John or any other procedure]. He’s consulted with the doctors and came to that conclusion.”

This non-surgical path gives Holmes a potential return window of 6 to 12 months, assuming the UCL rehab recovery goes as planned. That timeline is considerably shorter than the typical 12 to 18 months required after a full Tommy John surgery. While there's no set timetable for when he might begin throwing again, the decision could relieve some offseason pressure on the Braves' front office heading into 2026.

This injury is just one part of the broader Braves rotation news storyline. Every pitcher from the Opening Day rotation—Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith-Shawver, and Holmes—is currently on the injured list, with recovery timelines ranging from a few weeks to full-season shutdowns. Spencer Strider, who wasn’t part of that initial group while recovering from UCL surgery in 2024, returned to the mound in May. Since rejoining the staff, he has made 14 appearances, posting a 5–8 record with a 3.71 ERA and 92 strikeouts. The right-hander also dealt with a minor hamstring issue earlier in the year but has remained healthy since, emerging as a stabilizing presence amid widespread pitching injuries.

Despite limited run support throughout the season, Holmes had been putting together a promising campaign prior to the setback. Over 22 appearances, he owns a 4-9 record with a 3.99 ERA and 123 strikeouts, contributing in both starting and relief roles. His reliability had emerged as a rare bright spot during an otherwise turbulent year for the Braves' pitching staff.

For the Braves, preserving long-term pitching depth has become the clear priority. Holmes' choice to forgo surgery in favor of rehabilitation could prove pivotal for stabilizing the 2026 rotation—provided his recovery stays on track. Still, if the UCL rehab recovery doesn’t yield the desired results, surgical intervention could remain on the table when the offseason arrives.