The Atlanta Braves haven’t been able to overcome a slow start in 2025, going just 5-12 since the All-Star break. Injuries have played a role in Atlanta’s struggles. The team lost reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale to a rib cage injury in late June. At 18 games under .500, the Braves may not be able to recover this season. But Sale is still working toward a return to the mound.

The nine-time All-Star will throw a live batting practice on Thursday, per The Athletic’s David O’Brien. While Atlanta doesn’t have a set plan in place after the BP, manager Brian Snitker said Sale will likely need to make at least one rehab start prior to rejoining the rotation.

The Braves await the return of injured stars

Sale landed on the 60-day IL with two small rib fractures on July 1. Prior to the injury, the 15th-year veteran was putting together another excellent season. Sale posted a 2.52 ERA, 1.164 WHIP, 166 ERA+ and 114 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings for the Braves. He recorded 2.6 bWAR in 15 starts this year.

Sale also reached a major milestone over the first half of the season, recording career strikeout No. 2,500. The feat will likely boost his Hall of Fame odds. He also earned another All-Star game nod in 2025. However, Atlanta wasn’t able to take advantage of Sale’s strong start to the season.

The Braves waited until late May for the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. The former NL MVP tore his left ACL in 2024 and was sidelined for a year while he recovered. After picking up where he left off, Acuna again landed on the injured list with an Achilles strain at the end of July.

Acuna avoided the worst-case scenario with the injury and is expected to be out of action for two to three weeks. And despite there being little reason to rush him back to the field, Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos said he wouldn’t shut Acuna down for the season. Now it appears he could return to the team around the same time as Sale.

Atlanta is 47-65 entering play on Wednesday. The team has fallen out of the playoff picture after reaching the postseason seven straight years. The Braves are currently 17 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East and 14.5 games back in the Wild Card race.