The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds are in the middle of an exciting series. Ozzie Albies and Elly De La Cruz's teams made history against one another in an inning that saw 16 runs scored. Saturday's game takes the cake, though. The Braves and Reds finish up their series at a NASCAR track. Bristol Motor Speedway is the stage for one of the league's biggest events.

Saturday night's game is the first Major League Baseball matchup to take place in a NASCAR stadium. Fans on both sides were so excited to be a part of that history that attendance records are expected to be set. For the players participating in the game, the game presents an experience that they will all remember for the rest of their careers.

Albies spoke with Ken Rosenthal about the experience during a rain delay. He is taking everything in like he will never get the opportunity to play at a NASCAR track again.

“It's phenomenal, I love it,” Albies said about the experience. “Everybody’s excited and everybody has been walking around and just watching the whole day because who knows when we could be playing in a NASCAR stadium again. It’s actually really cool.”

Albies and the Braves enter the game trying to walk away with the series win after winning Thursday's game in extra innings. However, Atlanta and Cincinnati players have a chance to put on one of the most unique shows the sport has ever seen.

Plans for future Speedway Classic games have not been confirmed yet. Saturday's game might be the first and only time a NASCAR track plays host to a MLB game. Despite the uncertainty, the Braves and Reds have made the most of the experience. Even the rain delay did not affect their excitement to go out and play.

Saturday was full of great experiences for players on both sides. De La Cruz threw batting practice to a country music superstar. All the players enjoyed the sights and sounds of Bristol Motor Speedway. Albies and the rest of his teammates are unlikely to forget the game anytime soon.

