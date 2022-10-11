Brian Snitker’s in-game reaction to Braves leaving runners in scoring position vs. Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies stunned the Braves in Atlanta to open the NLDS, winning by a final score of 7-6. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal caught up with Braves’ manager Brian Snitker and discussed the Braves’ lack of clutch hitting during the game.

“I’m not going to make excuses or anything. We left a lot of guys out there (on-base). We are getting guys on, we just can’t get that big hit,” Snitker told Rosenthal. “I think it’s more of a credit to the opposition than our lack of doing anything.”

The Braves trailed the Phillies 7-3 at the time of Brian Snitker’s interview. Atlanta would come back and make it a 7-6 game before Philadelphia ultimately shut the door on Atlanta.

The Braves almost got the tying run on the base in the 9th inning. William Contreras slapped an outside corner pitch to right field, but Nick Castellanos made a tremendous sliding catch.

Also NICK CASTELLANOS ARE YOU KIDDING WITH THIS CATCH pic.twitter.com/MLpgZnDLel — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 11, 2022

The Phillies wouldn’t look back after Castellanos’ sparkling play en route to a Game 1 victory.

The Braves are still favorites in this series, but Philadelphia’s Game 1 victory provides them with an excellent opportunity to upset the NLDS odds. Philadelphia trailed both the Braves and Mets all season long in the NL East division. They are now plotting their revenge.

However, this is a Braves team that knows what it takes to win in the MLB Playoffs. They are fresh off of a 2021 World Series victory and won’t be fazed by a 1-0 deficit in the series.

Game 2 projects to be another exciting affair as Atlanta looks to even the NLDS at 1 game apiece.