The Philadelphia Phillies have lots of plans ahead of the MLB trade deadline, to try and strengthen their roster. Two relief pitchers from the Pittsburgh Pirates are currently on Philadelphia's radar.

Philadelphia though has some other issues that might need addressed.

“While the Phillies are looking at relievers David Bednar and Dennis Santana of the Pittsburgh Pirates, they badly need a right-handed hitting outfielder at the trade deadline,” Bob Nightengale wrote for USA Today. “Their left fielders are hitting .178 with a .278 slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers this year with their center fielders hitting .235 with a .309 slugging percentage.”

The Phillies also hit a snag with some of their recent personnel decisions, Nightengale believes.

“The decision to sign free agent outfielder Max Kepler to a one-year, $10 million has backfired,” Nightengale added.

Philadelphia is sitting in first in the National League East, with the New York Mets on their heels. The Phillies have a 52-37 record, heading into Sunday.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

The Phillies are in a tense battle for the NL East

Philadelphia has been able to take first in the National League East division, due to some of the recent struggles by the Mets. It looks like the division could go in any direction this season. Philadelphia and New York have put distance between them and the other teams in the NL East.

Philadelphia's pitching staff has done quite well for the team this season. The Phillies are third in MLB for strikeouts per nine innings pitched, per league stats. Only Houston and Atlanta have done better in that category.

Both Bednar and Santana have performed well for a struggling Pirates team. Santana holds a 1.42 ERA on the season, with two victories. He has allowed just two earned runs in his last 15 game appearances for Pittsburgh. Santana also recently completed a suspension for three games, after he exchanged words with a Detroit Tigers fan at a recent game.

Bednar has battled an injury this year, but has still pitched well. The Pirates reliever holds a 2.73 ERA on the campaign. He has also frequently acted as the team's closer. Bednar has 12 saves for the Bucs this year.

Philadelphia plays the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. The Phillies have won five of their last 10 games.