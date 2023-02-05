After taking care of business against Grayson Waller at NXT Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker had a lot to say backstage, even if he said most of it while attempting to catch his breath. He complimented the crowd, complemented the WWE Universe, and even complimented the atmosphere of the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Ah, it’s so great, so incredibly great to be here in the Spectrum Center, North Carolina, the fans were on fire,” Breakker said. “The WWE Universe was loud, they were rowdy, such a pleasure for NXT to come here, for us to be here together, it was outstanding, the atmosphere was awesome.”

Asked how he felt about Carmelo Hayes coming out at the end of the match to stare down the champ after besting Waller, Breakker knew he’d be coming at some point down the line.

“Do you know what? It’s been a long time coming,” Breakker said. “I’ve got respect for Carmelo Hayes, and if anybody, why not him? Let’s do it, show up, Carmelo.”

Could Hayes be the man who finally unseats Breakker as the reigning and defending NXT Champion? Only time will tell, but after beating Waller and pretty much everyone else on the current NXT roster, why not have Hayes be the man for the job, especially after he beat Apollo Crews in a Best Two out of Three Falls match without surrendering a single loss? After multiple title reigns with the North American Championship, it’d be nice to see the “A-Champ” capture the top title in NXT.