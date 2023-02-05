Normally, the second fall of a Best Two out of Three Falls match is pretty boring. Like yes, technically the match can be won on the second fall of a best-of-three match, but most bookers avoid that urge to give the fans a bit more wrestling and to use it as a storytelling mechanism, especially on a “Premium Live Event” like Vengeance Day.

Shawn Michaels, by contrast, said screw it and decided to not only put Carmelo Hayes over in his match against Apollo Crews, but give him the win on the two, but not without a little help from not one but two outside performers in Trick Williams, who was expected to be there, and Dabba Kato, aka Commander Azeez, whose return to the side of Crews was much more of a surprise. While Kato did help to neutralize Williams before he could get off a chair shot, his presence proved more of a distraction than anything else, as, once Williams exited the ring, Hayes lit up Crews with a Diving Leg Drop to secure his second-straight pin and ultimately the match with a 1-2-3.

After the match, Kato tried to help Crews, and it looked like everything was right… at least until he changed his mind and decided to drop his former friend on a chair to add literal insult to injury.

What does this match mean for Hayes and Crews? Well, Hayes now looks primed to take a shot at whoever leaves Vengeance Day with the NXT World Championship, whereas Crews will have to wonder what his former friend has against him moving forward,