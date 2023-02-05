Bron Breakker is one tough you-know-what. A second-generation star with just about the best pedigree one could imagine within WWE – even if he doesn’t use the Steiner last name – Breakker has won almost every match he’s wrestled in the promotion and has a winning record against every single performer on the NXT roster right now. So naturally, no matter how much smack Grayson Waller talked before his second-straight match with Breakker for the NXT World Champion at Vengeance Day, the “Son of the Dog Faced Gremlin” had to be considered a pretty big favorite heading into the match, right? Sure, someone is going to unseat him eventually and send him packing to the main roster for a spot on either RAW or SmackDown, but was Waller really going to be that guy?

As it turns out, the answer is no, as, despite his best efforts to reign over NXT and go viral as a result, Breakker proved just too good to overcome, and the current champ remains the face of the brand heading into Stand and Deliver, which will be coming to WWE fans from LA right before WrestleMania 39.

Will someone actually be able to overcome Breakker a few months or deeper down the line? Yes, while Breakker’s reign feels like it’s been going on forever, he’s only been a member of NXT since September of 2021 and was trying to make an NFL roster when Roman Reigns started his run with the WWE Universal Championship back in August of 2020. Still, it’s clear that day isn’t today, tomorrow, and maybe not even at Stand and Deliver, as Shawn Michaels still has more to do with his top dog.