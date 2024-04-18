The Boston Bruins are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it's still the end of an era. Bruins play-by-play voice Jack Edwards has officially announced his retirement from the booth. The 67-year-old spent 19 seasons as the play-by-play man for NESN and captivated Bruins fans with his enthusiastic style of announcing.
The Bruins recognized Edwards before their regular season finale on Tuesday. He later released a statement on his retirement decision. The 67-year-old said that his work covering Boston was a “dream job.” He mentioned feeling gratitude now that the journey is over.
“I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride,” Edwards said, via ESPN. “I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal, high above the ice.”
Jack Edwards had a remarkable career
Jack Edwards was once one of the league's most unique broadcasters. As a regional voice, he went full force with his enthusiasm for the Bruins. Many have criticized Edwards, calling his work “homerism.” However, it resonated with Boston's fan base. He often took verbal aim at opposing teams and players. No matter what, though, his passion for his craft was evident day in and day out.
Edwards began his professional career with ESPN. He covered a variety of events, including the 2002 FIFA World Cup. In 2003, he became the play-by-play voice for MLS outfit Chicago Fire for Fox Sports Chicago. He first called Bruins games for NESN in 2005-06, covering road games. He became the full-time play-by-play voice in 2007-08.
When the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011, the team gifted Edwards a Stanley Cup ring. The 67-year-old is retiring after the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston is taking on Atlantic Division and Original Six rival Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round.
Bruins honor their voice
Jack Edwards, love him or hate him, is a beloved figure in the New England area. And his retirement certainly brought about some sadness. However, this news also drew a few heartfelt tributes from Bruins personnel and fans alike.
“Congratulations to Jack Edwards on a tremendous career,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said, via The Athletic. “Personally disappointed he’s retiring. But (I’m) really happy for him. He’s a Bruins icon and a big part of the Black and Gold’s tradition with what he’s done over a tremendous career.”
“Jack’s voice has been the soundtrack for generations of Bruins fans that have experienced so many incredible moments. His presence has been felt around the globe and he will forever be a part of the Bruins legacy,” said Charlie Jacobs, CEO and Alternate Governor of the team, via an official press release.
Bruins superstar Brad Marchand also issued a tribute of his own. He said he would miss the veteran broadcaster and considered Edwards an integral part of the team's identity. “He's a staple to the team, to the broadcast. I think Bruins fans love him. Opposing fans don't. He's so animated and such a great guy. A lot of incredible calls over the years so definitely gonna miss him,” the Boston superstar said, via Shawn Hutcheon of The Fourth Period.
Jack Edwards certainly has a place in the hearts of hockey fans across the country. Especially those in the New England area. Bruins hockey won't be the same without him in the booth. However, he inspired so many with his unique and unabashed style. He may leave the booth, but his legacy will live on for years to come.