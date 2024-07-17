The Boston Bruins didn't recreate their historic season from 2022-23, but they did manage to grab the second seed in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins held first place for most of the season, but a late-season push by the Florida Panthers put them first. Advancing to the second round isn't good enough for the Bruins or their fans, so they made some of the biggest splashes in free agency by signing Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm.

Boston didn't mind the drop to second, as it set them up to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. The Bruins had beaten the Maple Leafs three times in the first round since 2013 and made it four with a Game 7 overtime winner from David Pastrnak.

The Bruins had a considerable amount of cap space entering the offseason. They set themselves up to have a good offseason by signing plenty of one-year deals to aging veterans last season. It seemed like it'd be a quick retool year for the team, so their success was surprising.

The Bruins had a clear need in free agency, which included getting a bonafide top-six center and another top-four defenseman. The Bruins have one more task to complete before calling this a successful off-season, as they must lockdown their franchise goaltender Jeremy Swayman to a long-term deal with their remaining $8.6 million in cap space.

Are Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov a blast from the past?

The last time the Bruins won the Stanley Cup was in 2011, when they had a “Big Z” leading the blueline and a two-way right-shot center on the top line. Those players were, of course, Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron, who the Bruins have been missing since their departures. Zadorov and Lindholm are the light versions of those two players, as neither are future Hall of Famers. However, it's clear that the Bruins still have a vision with Cam Neely in the President's chair.

Lindholm met with the media after signing his contract and addressed the similarities between his and Bergeron's games. “I don't want to compare myself [to Patrice Bergeron],” Lindholm stated, “but I want to bring a little of what he did.”

Zadorov also addressed that fans will want to compare him and Zdeno Chara in a Bruins jersey.

The Bruins received a lot from their top two centers last season. Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle aren't ideal for the top two lines, but they performed their jobs well. Despite their success, the Panthers exposed a mismatch over their second-round series.

The Bruins can now shift Zacha or Coyle down to the third line or even move Zacha back to the wing where he played in 2022-23 when Bergeron and David Krejci were still on the team. The first line could now be Zacha, Pastrnak, and Lindholm, while Coyle, Brad Marchand, and rookie Fabian Lysell hold down the second.

Nikita Zadorov will likely play in the top four. Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm are familiar with each other. Zadorov may then slot in next to Charlie McAvoy. McAvoy was a force when paired alongside Chara, meaning he could return to that form with a player like Zadorov.

Did the Bruins overpay?

The Bruins knew they'd have to overpay if they wanted to upgrade their flaws. The seven-year deal to Elias Lindholm may not age well, but Lindholm will give them a couple of good years at a modest cap hit. Sweeney is likely banking on the fact that the salary cap will rise by the end of Lindholm's contract, and he will take up a smaller chunk of the money.

Lindholm's was a small overpay with the term, but Zadorov's six-year, $30 million deal could be a steal if he stays as a first-pairing defenseman. If Zadorov performs well and unlocks McAvoy's full potential, the Bruins will not miss the $5 million annual salary.

They have their six defensemen set for next season and beyond, as the third pair of Mason Lohrei and Andrew Peeke are also above average.

Bruins make flurry of depth signings

The Bruins used their remaining space to sign some depth pieces that may contribute. Max Jones, who signed a two-year, $2 million deal, will have the best chance of contributing next season. They also signed Riley Tufte, Jeffrey Viel, Jordan Oesterle, and Billy Sweezey. Most will spend the season in the American Hockey League, but you can never have too many options.

The Bruins could have gotten a better deal on the Lindholm contract, but other than that, they paid a fair amount and look better than they did last season. It wasn't a perfect free agency period, but the Bruins will be happy with the results.

FINAL GRADE: B+