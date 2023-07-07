With some major questions looming this off-season, the Milwaukee Bucks wasted no time getting busy once NBA free agency started on June 30th. In the week since, Milwaukee has made six moves: re-signing four players and adding two free agents.

Khris Middleton (three years, $102 million), Brook Lopez (two years, $48 million), Jae Crowder (one year, undisclosed), and A.J. Green (multi-year, undisclosed) all took deals to stay with the team, while Robin Lopez joins from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Malik Beasley comes over from the Los Angeles Lakers — both on one-year deals for just over $2 million each. All of these players were officially signed on July 6 once the moratorium period ended.

The team also lost a pair of players from the 2022-23 team that secured the best regular season record in the NBA, as Joe Ingles signed with the Orlando Magic and Jevon Carter left for a three-year deal with divisional rivals the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks still have a few free agents they could re-sign — namely Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews — but it appears that the franchise has largely accomplished what it set out to do this off-season: keep its core intact. With this litany of transactions completed, what was the best move the Bucks completed so far in NBA free agency?

Best move by Bucks in 2023 NBA free agency

Re-signing Khris Middleton

When Khris Middleton declined his $40 million player option last month, thus becoming a free agent, Milwaukee Bucks fans panicked, as the possibility of their clutch scorer and franchise cornerstone leaving for another team suddenly became very real.

But Middleton and the Bucks quelled all of those worries early in the free agency period, signing a three-year, $102 million deal to return to Milwaukee. Not only does this mean that the Bucks' core of Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jrue Holiday are secured for at least the next two seasons (Holiday is a free agent in 2025), but Milwaukee also managed to bring back Middleton for $6 million less per year than his player option.

Just how important is Khris Middleton to the Bucks' success? During Middleton's 10 years in Milwaukee, the Bucks are 6.1 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor. Even during Khris' poor, injury-plagued 22-23 season (just 15.1 PPG while shooting 31.5% from deep), Milwaukee was 3.7 points better per 100 possessions with him on the court.

In the three previous seasons combined, Middleton averaged 20.4 PPG on 39.9% shooting from deep while also contributing 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest — all while playing above-average defense. Still just 31 years old, Middleton's level of production and efficiency are irreplaceable.

Re-signing Brook Lopez was also a smart, and necessary move, by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lopez's skillset as a shot-blocking, three-point-shooting big man make him something of a unicorn — even in the modern NBA. But at age 35, there are serious questions as to how long the seven-footer can sustain his high level of play. There is more risk that Lopez, even though he is coming off arguably his best season as a Buck, will not be able to repeat his previous levels of production, especially on a two-year deal.

Even if Lopez drops off, bringing him back will still be a good signing for the Bucks. But re-signing Khris Middleton is the move that not only maximizes the Bucks' championship potential this season, but also keeps them at the top of the pack for the next few years.