The Milwaukee Bucks have never been afraid to take big swings. From the moment they paired Giannis Antetokounmpo with Damian Lillard, this franchise signaled it was willing to do whatever it takes to keep its title window cracked open. After an uneven season and a shocking playoff collapse, though, the 2025 offseason has forced the Bucks to rethink everything. They have retooled, reimagined, and risked it all to remain relevant in a chaotic Eastern Conference. Now, there’s one last move left on the table. It's one that could push Milwaukee back into the mix.

A Strange, Bold Offseason

Stretching Lillard’s salary over five years to pry Myles Turner from Indiana, who was the biggest name to switch teams this summer, doesn’t suddenly make Milwaukee a favorite. What it does is keep the Bucks in the fight. Note that the Eastern Conference has been shaken up by injuries and Antetokounmpo is still operating at a top-five level. As such, they’ve at least given themselves a chance. The front office also found creative ways to retain much of last year’s core. That said, it came at the price of handing out player options like candy. Five different Bucks now hold 2026–27 options. That's a decision that could handcuff them when next summer rolls around.

Even when Lillard was healthy early last season and Giannis was in MVP form, the Bucks’ offense never fully clicked. In fact, they finished a middling 10th in efficiency. Then came the stunner, of couorse. Lillard was waived, his contract stretched in a historic cap maneuver that created much-needed flexibility at the cost of a massive long-term hit. Pat Connaughton was also shipped to Charlotte soon after. That left Milwaukee’s backcourt looking nothing like the one that opened the 2024–25 season.

Instead of guards, the Bucks doubled down on size. Brook Lopez’s exit paved the way for Turner, joining Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma, and Giannis in a massive $115 million front line. It’s a bold reallocation of resources in a conference that suddenly feels wide open.

The message couldn’t be clearer: yesterday’s formula won’t cut it. And with a paper-thin guard rotation, the next move might be the one that defines Milwaukee’s season.

Here we will look at and discuss the final move that the Milwaukee Bucks must make to complete the 2025 NBA offseason.

Go Get Russell Westbrook

There is no hiding it. The Bucks need a guard. The frontcourt is loaded, and the wings are respectable. That said, they lack shot creation and pace at the guard position. It is quite glaring. The boldest, most polarizing solution? Bring in Russell Westbrook.

On paper, the move sounds chaotic. Westbrook’s style screams high-usage, breakneck speed, and unrelenting energy. That runs counter to the structured, half-court rhythm Milwaukee has tried to establish. He is not a floor spacer. He is not Chris Paul. However, that’s precisely what makes the idea intriguing. The Bucks need someone who can push the pace, attack the rim, and create when the offense bogs down.

Could Giannis and Westbrook co-exist? It would be unorthodox, maybe even volatile. Still, in a conference that has no clear alpha outside of the Cavs and Pacers, it could also be electrifying.

Article Continues Below

Why Westbrook Works

Russell Westbrook, at 37, is a deeply flawed player, yes. That said, he is also a future Hall of Famer who still plays at one speed: relentless. With Lillard no longer around, Milwaukee desperately needs backcourt juice. Westbrook can still get downhill, create open looks for teammates, and bring a burst of athleticism that has been missing from this roster.

The Bucks currently have a full 15-man roster, but guard Andre Jackson Jr's partially guaranteed contract gives them a path to open a slot. Given that they’ve already committed heavily to size, the guard rotation remains the glaring weak point.

This is not a long-term move. It’s a win-now play, a bridge for a team that refuses to fade quietly into the background.

State of Play

The Bucks’ backcourt right now looks like a patchwork unit. Cole Anthony and Gary Harris can play roles. However, neither brings the edge and dynamism Westbrook provides. Milwaukee’s new front line has the talent to contend. That said, without a guard to push tempo and make defenses scramble, the team risks being predictable.

Signing Westbrook isn’t about the long-term future. It’s about keeping the Giannis window alive. For the Bucks, the risk is minimal—the potential upside, enormous. Westbrook may not be perfect, but for a team low on options and heavy on urgency, he might just be the wild card they need.