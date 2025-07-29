Before Marcus Smart reached a buyout agreement with the Washington Wizards and ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, several NBA contenders were actively exploring trades for the former Defensive Player of the Year. According to reporting from insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat all made varying inquiries about Smart’s availability leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Hawks, fresh off one of the most aggressive offseasons in the league, reportedly considered absorbing Smart’s $22 million expiring contract into their $25 million traded player exception generated by the Dejounte Murray deal.

While Atlanta ultimately pivoted toward acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis and signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker, their pursuit of Smart reveals concerns about whether young guard Kobe Bufkin is ready to handle full-time backup duties. Smart, a rugged defender with combo guard versatility, would’ve been an ideal mentor, or even long-term option, for a Hawks team squarely in win-now mode.

The Bucks and Heat were also in the mix for Marcus Smart

The Bucks, meanwhile, were searching for perimeter defenders to bolster their aging core and explored a deal that would have sent Pat Connaughton’s expiring $9.4 million contract to Washington in a package for Smart or Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins. Connaughton was instead dealt to Charlotte for future second-rounders, but Milwaukee’s interest in Smart underscores how highly the veteran is still regarded around the league.

The Miami Heat also reportedly made a play for Smart, though the details of their offer remain unclear.

In the end, Washington found no acceptable trade partner and opted for a buyout, allowing Smart to join the Lakers. The level of interest in Smart before his buyout reaffirms his value as a high-impact defender and leader, and it highlights the competitive urgency across the East.