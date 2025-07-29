The Milwaukee Bucks fans are going to take some time to come to terms with Damian Lillard’s exit from the franchise. After two tumultuous seasons that resulted in only reasonable individual success and had multiple injury layoffs, Dame’s remaining contract, worth over $113 million, was stretched by the Bucks over five years.

However, for Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the roster, it is as if Lillard was never even a Buck. The 30-year-old forward is set to wear No. 0 for the Milwaukee Bucks next season, the number most recently worn by Damian Lillard before his dramatic departure, per Etienne Catalan.

Kyle Kuzma (@kylekuzma) is switching from No. 18 to No. 0 for the #Bucks. Number last worn by Damian Lillard in 2025. #NBA pic.twitter.com/Se0JS4a7Jg — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) July 29, 2025

Dame’s time at the Bucks had some highlights, including a 39-point debut and the NBA Cup title last season. However, he was constantly hampered by injuries and suffered an Achilles tear in Game 4 of the first-round series against eventual finalists the Indiana Pacers.

Still, Dame averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game last season with an overall efficiency of 54.7%. He also earned All-Star honors in both his seasons with the Bucks, and is now looking to make a return sometime during the 2026-27 season, when he will be 36.

In addition to the fact that he will be paid $113 million by the Bucks over the next five years, Lillard has also signed a $45 million, three-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. He joins a young team which has a talented core, including the likes of Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan, and Deni Avdija.

Damian Lillard himself recently expressed excitement over his return and claimed that he looks forward to mentoring a young core despite not being fit enough to play next season. And while fans may have to wait a long time to see him back on-court, his Milwaukee jersey number will be in use perhaps a bit too soon for most fans. After all, the Lillard-Giannis Antetokounmpo duo was expected to deliver big, and have instead been separated in untimely fashion.