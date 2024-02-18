Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up about Bucks hiring Doc Rivers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference, however, they haven't been playing well since hiring Doc Rivers as head coach. There's still time for the team to figure it out. That might be exactly what's on Giannis Antetokounmpo's mind as he opens up about Rivers being his head coach.

Antetokounmpo admits the coaching changes the Bucks have gone through is “draining,” according to Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports. The Greek Freak claims going through so many different coaches and philosophies is difficult. If that's the case, this could explain why the team hasn't been rolling on all cylinders lately.

“It's hard. This is my fourth coach in the span of six months, from Coach Bud, Coach Griff, Coach Joe, and then Doc. Different philosophy, different game plan. It's hard. It's draining.”

When you look at it like that, the amount of head coach changes for the Bucks seemingly isn't doing them any favors. Hopefully, the players can adjust and pick up Rivers' philosophy and scheme soon. If not, then Milwaukee could remain on the struggle bus after the All-Star Weekend. That would be a less than ideal situation for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the team.

But the fact the Bucks' superstar player is being vocal about this situation is a tad concerning. The lack of consistency could be rubbing Giannis Antetokounmpo the wrong way. And if he's having this opinion, there's a good chance some of his teammates think the same too.

The Bucks will have a chance to get back on track on February 23 when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. That's a tough matchup coming out of the All-Star Break. But a challenge like this might be what Milwaukee needs to get back on track. Regardless, we should expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to be his regular superstar self.