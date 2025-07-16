The Milwaukee Bucks have had to get creative this offseason to try to find ways to build their team around Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the Antetokounmpo trade rumors have been put on pause for now, it's still certainly a possibility that they could heat back up if the Bucks don't show improvement in 2025-26.

One frequent target of criticism for Bucks fans over the past two seasons has been head coach Doc Rivers, who took over midway through the 2023-24 campaign.

Both of Rivers' first two seasons with the Bucks have culminated in first round playoff exits to the Indiana Pacers, but recently, general manager Jon Horst spoke on why he still believes Rivers is the right guy for the job.

“He’s a big-time collaborator. He has the exact same views that I do on culture building and professionalism within the organization, how you treat people, how you communicate honestly,” said Horst, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “He is a great partner in that he’ll have any tough conversation that you need to have with a player or players, and I think that’s essential in this business. And it gives you a real chance to win when stuff gets tough.”

Should the Bucks keep Doc Rivers?

While he hasn't had the deepest roster to work with, Rivers has drawn criticism from Bucks fans over the last two years for his seemingly bizarre lineup choices at times, particularly during this past year's playoff series against the Pacers, when it took him longer than some had hoped to reduce Kyle Kuzma's minutes.

Still, Horst isn't lacking for confidence in the 2008 NBA championship head coach.

“I think the reason why I still love working with Doc and I’m excited to work with Doc is because I think we have a chance to win with Doc,” said Horst. “I think he’s a championship-level coach. He’s the right coach to get us to where we want to go.”

It remains to be seen whether Rivers can fulfill those lofty visions.

The Bucks' season is slated to get underway in late October.