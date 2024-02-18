Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers admits he took the job at perhaps the wrong time.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers is being honest about his team's struggles heading into the final part of the season. Rivers joined the team midseason and ran into some headwinds after taking the reins. The Bucks have a 3-7 record with Rivers as coach before the league's All-Star break.

“Taking a job when you’re about to go on the toughest road trip of the season is not the smartest decision,” Rivers said, per Fox Sports. “I even told them that: ‘Can we wait ‘til All-Star break?’ You know, it would have been a lot nicer.”

Rivers made the comments at NBA All-Star Game media day. Rivers is coaching the Eastern Conference team in this year's contest. The coach is keeping his poise despite his Milwaukee team's recent setbacks.

“The end game is what we’re playing for,” Rivers added. “And the organization felt strongly that a change needed to be made defensively and things like that, and that’s what we’re doing. The problem is, while you’re doing that, you’re in the middle of the season on the toughest trip.”

The Bucks have struggled on offense since Rivers took the job. The team's offensive stats have decreased, with the Bucks now averaging 112 points a game with Rivers, per Fox Sports. The Bucks averaged 8 more points a contest when Adrian Griffin had the job.

“It’s been probably more difficult than I thought,” Rivers added.

Rivers is hoping the All-Star game on Sunday goes better for him. He will lead Bucks' leader Giannis Antetokounmpo against LeBron James and the Western Conference club. The All-Star game tips off at 8:00 Eastern Sunday.