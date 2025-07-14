The Milwaukee Bucks' offseason has been a bit wild, but the biggest move some had begun to expect — a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade — has not happened.

After another first-round playoff loss, as well as the devastating Achilles injury to Damian Lillard, it appeared as if Antetokounmpo might ask out of Milwaukee to compete with another team. However, Antetokounmpo, who has spent his entire 12-year NBA career with the Bucks, has said very little publicly, and whatever possibility of a trade seemed to diminish quickly.

Still, it's no surprise that Bucks president Peter Feigin would be asked about the franchise's relationship with Antetokounmpo in light of the trade rumors.

“We kind of laugh internally,” Feign said during a Bucks Summer League game. “It's where we've been for 10 years. Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis. We're in a good place. We feel great about it. It's business as usual. I think we get kind of a fun, little joy in everybody else thinking they know what's going on and what the clickbait is. But for us, we're in a good spot. Giannis is in a good place. He's enjoying the summer, and we're looking forward to next season.”

Article Continues Below

"Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis." @Bucks President Peter Feigin says they're in a good place with their superstar 🤝 pic.twitter.com/p8F4kokWEA — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Antetokounmpo is one of only five active players in the NBA who have played at least a decade in the league and with just one team their entire career; Antetokounmpo (12) ranks third behind Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry (16) and Draymond Green (13), while Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker just completed their 10th season with the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, respectively.

However, unlike Curry and Green, it has been a struggle to get ring No. 2 for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Even before winning the NBA championship in 2021, rumors centered on Antetokounmpo reportedly considering leaving Milwaukee, and it hasn't stopped since then. This offseason, in particular, was expected by some to be a summer of moves directly affected by Antetokounmpo, although with no inkling of a trade, the Houston Rockets' acquisition of Kevin Durant proved to be the first domino to fall.

While Feigin says the Bucks and Antetokounmpo are “in a good place,” that will not slow down the rumor mill, particularly if the Bucks fall short in the postseason following the signing of Myles Turner.