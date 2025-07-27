Jaylon Allen and the San Francisco 49ers are drawing attention after the team brought in the former UFL edge rusher for a workout. As training camps get underway across the NFL, the 49ers continue evaluating edge rusher depth, and Allen has emerged as one of the names under consideration.

Allen, who played for the Memphis Showboats, delivered a productive 2025 season in the United Football League. In 10 games, the 6'2, 245-pound defensive end recorded 23 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and 21 quarterback pressures. That performance earned him looks from multiple NFL teams, including a recent workout with the Arizona Cardinals, per 49ers Web Zone Marc Adams.

Prior to joining the UFL, Allen signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2024 but ended up being waived with an injury settlement. His professional journey has required fortitude. After not being selected in the NFL Draft, he found his chance in the spring league, where he was at least consistent with a motor, can pressure, and proved it could be applied to the scheme.

Allen played his college football at University of Memphis (UM), where he was a Second-Team All-AAC in 2023. He played in all 13 games as a senior, recording 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and two pass break ups. His durability helped the Tigers keep a consistent front because of his versatility.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein evaluated Allen before the 2024 draft, noting that while Allen lacked elite explosiveness and polish as a pass rusher, he played with strength and effort. Zierlein described him as “a steady stand-up end” who relies on his motor and physicality to outwork opponents. However, his tackling angles and pass-rush technique remain areas for improvement.

The 49ers' interest in players such as Allen is in keeping with their trend of acquiring less than obvious talent, in their desire to strengthen their rotation along the defensive line. With stars like Nick Bosa leading the way, San Francisco keeps acquiring quality edge rushers who can play multiple roles throughout the season, and now have a deeper group to choose from.

While no deal has been finalized, Allen's workout underscores the 49ers' intent to assess every available option as they prepare for the 2025 campaign.