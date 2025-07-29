Luka Doncic is in the middle of an offseason that could prove to be a defining point in his career. Traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers due to concerns over his long-term health and work ethic, it looks as though Doncic is dead-set on proving his haters wrong, if the latest footage of his workouts are any indication. But this offseason isn't all work and no play for Doncic, as he spent his free time being in attendance at Yankee Stadium for the New York Yankees' 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday as part of his collaboration with star Aaron Judge.

Doncic, of course, is one of the biggest stars in professional sports, so it was only due diligence for the YES broadcast to bring him in for a quick chat. And as a New York sports broadcast channel would have it, the Lakers star was asked about his opinions regarding the New York Knicks.

Unsurprisingly, Doncic had nothing but kind words to say, especially when one of his former teammates, reigning Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson, has blossomed into a legitimate MVP-caliber player for the Knicks.

“I like the Knicks. I like my guy JB, you know that. I always cheer for him,” Doncic said, via @NBA_NewYork on X (formerly Twitter).

"I like the Knicks. I like my guy JB…I always cheer for him" — Luka Doncic on Yankees broadcast

They also asked the Lakers star what he thought of the Knicks' decision to fire Tom Thibodeau. Doncic, who's no stranger to seismic changes, knows the nature of the business and wasn't exactly surprised of this turn of events.

“It's the NBA business; anything can happen,” Doncic added.

Doncic is certainly more jaded than ever after the events of last season, and at the very least, he and Brunson can bond over the fact that the Mavericks fumbled them both.

Lakers and Knicks benefit from Mavericks' fumbling

The Mavericks have lucked into where they are now; as things stand, they have a roster build to contend especially if Cooper Flagg delivers on the hype and Kyrie Irving recovers fully from his ACL tear. But they have fumbled plenty of players over the years, letting go of elite point guards who went on to do bigger and better things after departing from Dallas.

In 2004, it was Steve Nash whom the Mavericks let go in free agency. They appeared to make the same mistake 18 years later, when they allowed Brunson to walk to the Knicks. And then in 2025, in a move that still ranks as the most surprising in the history of professional sports, the Mavs traded Doncic to the Lakers.