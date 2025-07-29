The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for a much-needed boost to their battered pitching staff, as left-hander Blake Snell is expected to return to the rotation Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Snell injury update comes at a pivotal time for L.A., which has seen its pitching depth tested by a wave of setbacks. The club is 9-13 in July, a stark contrast from its dominant 54-32 record through the end of June.

Los Angeles desperately needs innings and leadership atop the rotation, and getting a former Cy Young winner back is a timely lift. The move not only helps in the present—it could shape the trajectory of their playoff chase.

The list of Dodgers pitching injuries is staggering. Evan Phillips and Gavin Stone are out for the season, while Tony Gonsolin and Roki Sasaki remain without a return date. Michael Grove, Kyle Hurt, and Brusdar Graterol are also recovering from major surgeries. In the midst of this, Snell’s return adds much-needed rotation stability. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts clarified the plan postgame following the club's 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds tonight.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register shared an update on X (formerly known as Twitter), relaying Roberts' comments outlining key rotation decisions for the upcoming week.

“Also, #Dodgers Dave Roberts mentioned post-game that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his next start Sunday. Clayton Kershaw goes on Friday. So that leaves Saturday in Tampa for Blake Snell's return to LAD rotation”

Snell’s final rehab outing featured 4.2 no-hit innings, seven strikeouts, and 76 pitches—enough to convince the team he’s ready. The start comes against his former team, where he won the AL Cy Young Award in 2018, adding extra significance to his return. The rotation plan—Clayton Kershaw on Friday, Snell on Saturday, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Sunday—brings much-needed clarity to a group that has been in flux throughout July.

The timing couldn’t be more convenient for the club as the Dodgers aim to regain momentum after a rough July stretch that exposed the toll injuries have taken on both their rotation and bullpen.

While the 32-year-old southpaw had a 5.10 ERA before his injury, his strikeout potential and postseason pedigree are vital as October approaches. With the trade deadline days away and the Dodgers still looking to solidify a playoff run, Saturday’s start may mark a pivotal turning point in their season.