Michael Jordan disrespect draws massive backlash for Nick Wright

Fox Sports commentator Nick Wright recently released his “Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years” list, and fans couldn’t help but shake their heads over his disrespect of Chicago Bulls legend Michal Jordan.

While Wright has yet to reveal his Top 2 players, he did put Jordan at no. 3. It only leaves out LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fighting for nos. 1 and 2.

While Nick Wright did clarify that his list automatically disqualifies the likes of Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West and Oscar Robertson because of the “last 50 years” restriction, he emphasized that his top four would remain the same no matter what. Fans quickly took to Twitter and the reply section of his post to blast him for putting Michael Jordan at third.

Of course many people said that the list is already invalid after Wright put Jordan at no. 3. Several Twitter users also called him a clown for his list that many deem was made to just garner attention instead of creating a valid basketball argument.

Once I see Jordan at third this list doesn’t mean crap anymore🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Dan Larmon (@larmondan1) July 24, 2022

Michael Jordan 3 ? 🤣

This list is already invalid — _ Jonathan (@JonathanHimsky) July 24, 2022

Michael Jordan is widely considered the GOAT or Greatest of All Time. While that status is debatable, many consider him to be always in conversation for no. 1. Even athletes today put the Bulls legend at a high pedestal, so seeing someone actually put him behind LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar naturally won’t sit well with many.

Here are some other reactions to the wild list:

Wouldn’t expect anything less from a guy that has Luka at #20 lol https://t.co/xRd07boMQC — Guille (@gmdsniper11) July 24, 2022

Kareem is criminally underrated so I think there's a case for this but I also think Nick Wright did it mostly for clicks. https://t.co/FmVzBBj1n3 — Zach (@Zhhicks) July 24, 2022

Nick has the mind of a casual https://t.co/yDE6TwZE82 — Poppy Milliato (@PoppyMilliato) July 24, 2022

Sure enough, the likes of Jordan, LeBron and Kareem wouldn’t care about such trivial list. It’s made for the fans to get them debating anyway. However, it’s definitely hard not to look away from the disrespect he showed.