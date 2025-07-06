The Chicago Bulls are no strangers to reinvention. From the championship glory days of the '90s to the “Baby Bulls” era and the brief Derrick Rose-led renaissance, the franchise has always seemed a move or two away from contention. With a roster that’s been reshaped over the past year, Chicago now stands on the brink of something intriguing, but they have to make one more bold play in free agency. That play might just involve prying loose one of the league’s most tantalizing young forwards: Jonathan Kuminga.

A Quiet But Strategic Summer So Far

The Bulls have had a relatively quiet offseason so far, but they made a notable move by re-signing point guard Tre Jones to a three-year, $24 million deal. Jones arrived at last season’s trade deadline as part of a three-team deal that sent Zach LaVine to Sacramento. He quickly impressed with his steady playmaking and strong perimeter defense.

Beyond the Jones signing, the biggest storyline in Chicago has been the team’s ongoing negotiations with restricted free agent Josh Giddey. He is reportedly seeking a contract worth around $30 million annually. The Bulls see Giddey as a key part of their rebuild, but matching that price tag could force some tough roster decisions. With Jones now locked in and Lonzo Ball no longer in the picture, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu have emerged as likely trade candidates.

Sure, the roster still needs fine-tuning. However, the Bulls have built a promising foundation. Rookie forward Matas Buzelis, Giddey (assuming he re-signs), Jones, and newly drafted center Amadou Essengue form a young, dynamic core. Nikola Vučević may not be part of the team’s long-term plans, but his veteran leadership remains valuable in the short term. Still, if the Bulls hope to take a meaningful step forward in the Eastern Conference, they’ll need to make one more major move.

Here we will look at the one move that the Chicago Bulls still must make to improve their roster during 2025 NBA free agency.

The Jonathan Kuminga Opportunity

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga might be the most talented player left on the 2025 free agent market. However, due to limited cap space around the league and his restricted status, his options are narrower than expected. The Bulls are reportedly one of the few teams with serious interest. Of course, the fit is undeniable.

Kuminga's Warriors tenure has been frustrating for both parties. Yes, he wants the keys to a bigger offensive role. That said, Golden State has seen him more as a role-playing athlete. He is an elite cutter and defender who needs more seasoning before ascending to stardom. That philosophical mismatch has opened the door to a potential sign-and-trade. It ojectively one of the few feasible exit paths for the 22-year-old forward.

Enter Chicago. A potential deal floated by some league insiders would send guard White to Golden State in exchange for Kuminga. For the Bulls, that would mean parting with a solid shot-creator who had moments of brilliance last season. On the flip side, he may be redundant given the current guard-heavy rotation.

High Risk, Sky-High Reward

Kuminga is not without flaws. His decision-making can be erratic, sometimes checks out defensively, and is still refining his jumper. However, he’s also one of the most physically gifted players of his generation. Over four years, Kuminga has averaged 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per 36 minutes. These aren’t empty stats, too. They’re signals of a potential breakout star waiting for the right team to give him the reins.

At 6’8″ with elite athleticism, Kuminga could be the two-way wing Chicago has long needed. He fits perfectly beside Giddey and Buzelis, offering slashing, transition offense, and switchable defense. With Vučević anchoring the middle and Jones managing the offense, Kuminga would finally have the space to become a primary option.

And let’s be real: $25 million per season for that kind of upside? That’s a bargain in today’s market, especially for a player still years away from his prime.

Re-Sign Giddey, Then Go All-In

The Bulls’ first priority remains bringing Giddey back. He’s a foundational piece. The front office knows they must pay up to keep him, but pairing him with Kuminga could transform this team from interesting to downright dangerous.

Assuming a Giddey return, adding Kuminga elevates Chicago’s ceiling. It would give the Bulls three versatile 6’7″+ playmakers under the age of 24. They'd also have veteran role players in Huerter, Collins, and Vučević. In a suddenly wide-open Eastern Conference, the Bulls would have the pieces to crash the playoff party and maybe even win a round or two.

A Gamble Worth Making

The Bulls haven’t always been the boldest team in free agency. But in 2025, fortune favors the brave. Kuminga is more than a flier. He’s a bet on upside, and the kind of player who could finally become the guy in Chicago. If the front office can find a workable deal with Golden State, it’s a move they absolutely have to make.

Rebuilding is a slow, painful process. But sometimes, all it takes is one explosive leap. Kuminga might be that leap. The Bulls would be wise to make it.