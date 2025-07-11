Kevin Durant is going to say whatever he feels on social media, and he once again found himself in that situation, but this time, with some Chicago Bulls fans. It all started when Durant went on the Mind the Game podcast and mentioned Michael Jordan while hyping up LeBron James, saying, “Some people say ‘I want to go play baseball' and then wanna come back. Some people say, ‘Ima go 22 straight.'”

That didn't sit right with a fan, as he tried to call out Durant for people a “puppet” on the podcast, and how he thinks James ruined his career because of the move he made going to the Miami Heat. He also reiterated the reasons why Jordan left the game of basketball twice. Durant then clapped back.

“Mj retired 3 times. It’s okay to call that out my brother, I got 1 million dollars worth of Mj shoes in my house hahaha. It’s okay, he retired 3 times and still the goat. Ima applaud that just like Ima applaud playing 22 years at an ELITE level. I like basketball tho, you love individuals more,” Durant wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That tweet led one of Jordan's former championship teammates, Ron Harper, to step in and respond to Durant.

“I’m gonna start a real show of BULLS—… If he stop 3 times he won more then you all,” Harper wrote.

It's no surprise that someone came to Jordan's defense, and it just happened to be one of his teammates.

Ron Harper comes to the defense of Michael Jordan

Harper was right, Jordan has won more than Durant. But Durant was also right as well when he implied that Jordan left the game of basketball to play another sport. Two things can be true, but Durant didn't say that to disrespect Jordan, because in his tweet, he mentioned that he was still the greatest of all time, being able to leave the game and still dominate at a high level when he came back.

It's no surprise that people took Durant's comments and tried to make it a Jordan against James thing, which has been happening for years.

Maybe Durant could have worded his explanation better, or maybe shouldn't have mentioned Jordan at all, especially on a podcast with James. Nonetheless, it's obvious that Durant doesn't care what people think, and he's going to continue to say what comes to mind and how he feels about the game.