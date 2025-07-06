Recently, the Chicago Bulls decided to shake things up by trading point guard Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for wing Isaac Okoro. The move allowed Chicago to get slightly younger at that position but still puzzled fans, who had grown to love Ball over the last few years.

On Sunday, the Bulls' official team account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a tribute to Ball, which included footage of some of his best plays as a member of the team as well as some of his work in the Chicago community.

https://x.com/chicagobulls/status/1941908890465046827

Ball had been a key member of the 2021-22 Chicago Bulls, who started out the year on fire with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way. However, injuries eventually caught up with that team, and Ball spent the better part of the next two years rehabbing various knee ailments.

At one point, there was considerable doubt as to whether or not Ball would be able to play again. However, he eventually made his return to the Bulls during the 2024-25 season and, while he may not have been exactly the same as he was earlier in his career, still provided the defensive versatility and three-point shooting ability that he has become known for over the years.

Now, Ball will join a Cleveland Cavaliers team that just put together a historic 64-win season but flamed out in the second round of the playoffs against the eventual Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers.

The Cavaliers will be hoping that Ball's defensive prowess and floor general instincts will be able to help them stabilize things, especially in a playoff setting.

Meanwhile, in Okoro, the Bulls are getting an inconsistent but talented young wing who should provide some much-needed defensive assistance to a team that is currently severely lacking in that department.