The Chicago Bulls embraced the youth movement last season after years of getting eliminated either in the first round of the playoffs or the Play-In tournament. It's obvious that they're trying to build something with what they have now, and they have a number of players who could make this team special for years to come. One of those players is Josh Giddey, who was playing at a high level toward the end of the season.

Giddey is set to sign an extension this offseason, but no one knows when a deal will get done. Giddey has been active on social media for the past few days, and he's been posting pictures of his season with the Bulls, leading some to suspect that a new contract could be coming soon.

More recently, Giddey posted four pictures on his Instagram story of himself during the season.

It should be no surprise at this point that Giddey wants to return to the Bulls, and he had one of the best seasons of his career with the Bulls. The Bulls will more likely than not sign him to an extension, but the one thing many are wondering is what his contract will look like.

Bulls and Josh Giddey still working on contract extension

There have been many talks on what an extension will look like for Giddey, and it looks like his camp has a number already in place, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Article Continues Below

“Bulls and Josh Giddey are having good dialogue, per a source, but the Giddey camp is dug in on the [Jalen] Suggs contract – $30 million per. Let the posturing continue,” Cowley wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It would not be a surprise to see Giddey get that kind of contract, especially when comparing him to what Suggs does for the Orlando Magic. At this point, it could be safe to say Giddey is a top 2 option for the Bulls, while Suggs is the third or fourth option for the Magic.

There were also reports a few days ago that there hadn't been anything close to getting done, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“We don't have any update on Josh Giddey. They're not coming to a deal anytime soon from what I understand,” Windhorst said on NBA Today.

If the Bulls want to continue to build on what they have now, they're going to have to pay up.