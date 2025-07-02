As contract negotiations continue between the Chicago Bulls and restricted free agent Josh Giddey, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton has identified another possible target for the franchise: Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes.

In a recent piece evaluating restricted free agents, Pelton wrote that Chicago could make sense as a destination for Grimes, though the team remains focused on securing Giddey.

“Chicago would actually make some sense,” Pelton noted, “but the Bulls are busy dealing with Giddey's restricted free agency.”

Grimes, who was traded to Philadelphia midseason, saw a notable increase in production after the All-Star break. With the Sixers missing Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey due to injuries, Grimes stepped into a larger role. Over 28 games with the 76ers, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on a .592 true shooting percentage.

Pelton suggested that while the non-taxpayer midlevel exception could be a viable offer sheet for Grimes, few teams with cap flexibility appear to have a pressing need at his position. He identified Chicago and Washington as potential fits, with the latter possibly considering a move for future trade purposes.

Bulls face slow progress with Josh Giddey as Quentin Grimes emerges as option

The Bulls acquired Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade last offseason. In his first year with Chicago, the 22-year-old guard averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists across 70 appearances, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from three.

Giddey’s play elevated significantly during key stretches. As Pelton highlighted, he averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists on 50% shooting from the field and 46% from three during one of his most efficient runs after the All-Star break.

Despite his breakout moments, progress in contract talks between Giddey and the Bulls remains slow. On NBA Today, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the two sides have yet to gain traction toward a deal.

“We don't have any update on Josh Giddey,” Windhorst said. “They're not coming to a deal anytime soon from what I understand.”

Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that league insiders expect Giddey to seek a long-term deal worth around $150 million over five years—comparable to extensions signed by Orlando’s Jalen Suggs and Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson, fellow members of Giddey’s 2021 draft class.

While Chicago continues negotiations with Giddey, Grimes presents a potential secondary option to bolster the backcourt. His two-way ability and late-season surge with Philadelphia make him an intriguing fit if the Bulls look elsewhere or explore additional depth.