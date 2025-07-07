The Ringer’s Bill Simmons has put the Chicago Bulls on top of his list of the Eastern Conference teams with the bleakest prospects for the upcoming season. The Bulls finished last season 10th in the East with a 39-43 record, and appear to have regressed as a result of the 2025 offseason.

Both Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball have been traded while the future of multiple stars remains uncertain, including that of Josh Giddey.

In such a scenario, Bill Simmons believes that the Bulls are one of the bleakest teams in the East, putting them at the top of his list which also includes the Brooklyn Nets, the Washington Wizards, and the Toronto Raptors.

Chicago Bulls appear to have hit the reset button

The Bulls appear to have completely hit the reset button this offseason and are looking to kickstart a rebuild over the coming time. They first traded Zach LaVine in exchange for Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and their own 2025 first-round pick via San Antonio. LaVine is currently recovering from a foot injury and Chicago gained long-term flexibility in addition to the four players from the trade.

Article Continues Below

This was followed by the recent trade of Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaac Okoro, another move aimed at shedding salary while adding a versatile forward who should continue to improve in the coming time.

From the 2025 NBA Draft, the Bulls added Noa Essengue with the No. 12 pick, while Australian center Lachlan Olbrich joins via the No. 55 pick. Chicago’s other acquisitions include Jahmir Young, who comes in on a two-way contract after the departures of both Torrey Craig and Chris Duarte.

Chicago made some bold moves to bring an end to the Ball-LaVine era, with both players having struggled with injuries over recent seasons. They now have a young core which includes the likes of Coby White, Josh Giddey, and Matas Buzelis, and will need to develop their stars in order to emerge as potential contenders down the line.

As things stand however, they look to be considerable distance away from emerging as playoff contenders, something Bill Simmons appears to agree with.