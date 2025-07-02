After the Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey reportedly are not close to reaching a deal on a new contract, the free agent guard made a cryptic post on his Instagram. With numerous signings happening across the league three days into the free agency, are the Bulls looking for a potential Giddey replacement? Either way, Giddey’s social media presence has applied pressure on Chicago.

Giddey hinted at his upcoming deal on his 24-hour Instagram story, posting a picture of himself in a Bulls jersey accompanied by an hourglass.

It will be interesting to see the kind of deal Giddey commands, whether it’s with the Bulls or elsewhere, as the busy NBA offseason continues. Giddey is reportedly seeking a five-year extension worth approximately $150 million, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“A five-year deal in the $150 million range is indeed the most commonly projected ballpark for Chicago’s restricted free agent-to-be Josh Giddey … similar to the deals signed by Orlando’s Jalen Suggs and Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson from Giddey’s same draft class,” Stein wrote.

That could be a figure Chicago is struggling to decide on contract negotiations between them and Josh Giddey continue into July. Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists across 70 appearances, shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from three in 2024-25.

Bulls labeled a fit for restricted free agent amid Josh Giddey talks

Article Continues Below

Amid contract negotiations with Bulls free agent guard/forward Josh Giddey, the Bulls have also been linked to the 76ers guard Quentin Grimes as another potential target. Grimes could take on Giddey’s role at a fraction of the cost.

Either way, there have been no updates on talks between the Bulls and Giddey, according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton.

“Chicago would actually make some sense,” Pelton noted, “but the Bulls are busy dealing with Giddey’s restricted free agency.”

Perhaps it’s an opportunity worth looking into if you’re the Bulls.