The Los Angeles Lakers sent $2.5 million to the Chicago Bulls as part of their draft-night maneuvering during the 2025 NBA Draft, according to a report from Sports Business Classroom and Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.

Pincus revealed the financial details of the transaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating the cash sent to Chicago went toward acquiring pick No. 45, which later helped the Lakers move up further in the draft order.

“Available Cash in Trade NBA 2024-25 with one last transaction to close out the year, the Lakers sent $2.5M to the Chicago Bulls for Rocco Zikarsky (part of the path to Adou Thiero) — goes into prior year’s books, not 2025-26,” Pincus wrote.

The Lakers originally acquired the No. 45 pick from the Bulls in exchange for the No. 55 pick and cash considerations. They then flipped No. 45 and additional cash to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that brought them the No. 36 selection, which they used to draft forward Adou Thiero out of Arkansas.

Lakers hard-capped after $2.5M draft trade with Bulls, continue roster moves

Thiero, 21, impressed during his junior season with the Razorbacks, averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 54.5% from the field across 27 appearances.

Pincus also addressed the Lakers’ salary cap situation following questions about the team’s trade of veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Houston Rockets. Finney-Smith, 32, agreed to a four-year, $53 million contract with Houston on Monday, the opening day of NBA free agency.

“Lakers get hard-capped at 2nd apron in this example, though they are already that by sending $2.5M to Chicago on June 30,” Pincus wrote in response to a user’s question.

Following Finney-Smith’s departure, the Lakers moved to sign forward Jake LaRavia to a two-year, $12 million deal. LaRavia, 23, is coming off his fourth NBA season and spent last year with the Sacramento Kings. He averaged 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc in 66 games.

Los Angeles remains active in the free agent market and is reportedly linked to 26-year-old center Deandre Ayton. Ayton was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, just hours ahead of the free agency window.