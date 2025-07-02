The Chicago Bulls are still going along with their rebuilding process, and it's safe to say that things looked like they were on the come-up toward the end of the season. One player who shone bright was Josh Giddey, who was one of the best players on the team and was doing it all on defense for them.

It's now contract time for Giddey, and though there has been a lot of speculation on what his deal will look like, it doesn't seem like anything is in progress, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“We don't have any update on Josh Giddey. They're not coming to a deal anytime soon from what I understand,” Windhorst said on NBA Today.

Windy on the Bulls: "We don't have any update on Josh Giddey. They're not coming to a deal anytime soon from what I understand"

It will be interesting to see what Giddey ends up getting, and the last update was that he could see something around the ballpark of $150 million, according to Marc Stein.

“A five-year deal in the $150 million range is indeed the most commonly projected ballpark for Chicago's restricted free agent-to-be Josh Giddey … similar to the deals signed by Orlando's Jalen Suggs and Atlanta's Jalen Johnson from Giddey's same draft class,” Stein wrote.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Giddey ended up with a contract similar to those two players, but now they just have to get a deal done.

When will the Bulls get a deal done with Josh Giddey?

It's not certain when the Bulls will get a deal done with Giddey, but it should be one of the top things on their to-do list. Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists last season, and he improved toward the latter part of the year. It helped the Bulls get a play-in spot, but they were not able to beat the Miami Heat to advance to the playoffs.

The Bulls do have a young core that is led by Giddey, Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Matas Buzelis, and they could be building something special for years to come.

So far, the Bulls haven't made any major moves in free agency, but they did trade Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Issac Okoro. With the several point guards on the team, it made sense why they traded away one of them, but they also received criticism for the move after not getting any draft capital in return.

The Bulls still have time to make moves in free agency to try and improve the team and surround the young core with more help.