Zach LaVine might be a member of the Lakers soon if he does get his way in trade talks.

Zach LaVine is clearly on his way out of the Chicago Bulls franchise. The only questions now are when does LaVine get his much-anticipated trade and which team would want to part with the requisite assets that would convince the Bulls to pull the trigger on a deal. But if LaVine has a say in the matters, there's only one frontrunner for his services, and it's none other than the Los Angeles Lakers, if the rumor mill is to be believed.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, LaVine and his camp want a trade to the Lakers due to the Klutch Sports connection. LaVine signed with the same agency that represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis back in 2021, and it's this same agency that helped him put pen to paper on a five-year, $215 million deal with the Bulls, and now, it looks like the Klutch connection will come in handy once again amid his request for a trade out of the Windy City.

At this point, it's unclear just how interested the Lakers are in trading for Zach LaVine. It would cost them a pretty penny after all. In addition to all the draft capital they'll be required to relinquish, they will have to come up with a package that includes the likes of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, and Cam Reddish, all of which have huge rotation roles to fill for the Purple and Gold.

The Bulls are reportedly targeting Reaves in particular as one of the main returns in a potential deal with the Lakers. Russell may also have to go, since he might be a necessary piece for any deal due to his salary. That may be a hefty price to pay, and at this point, there is certainly some uncertainty surrounding LaVine that should make the Lakers, or any other interested team, wary of any blockbuster deal.

At the moment, Zach LaVine is currently dealing with a foot injury that looks likely to keep him out for the rest of the calendar year, and that could, perhaps, be a lingering issue. Nevertheless, a trade should materialize soon, especially when Joe Cowley pointed out that “a scenario in which the Bulls and LaVine stay together the rest of the season, then re-explore a new home for him next summer is unlikely.”