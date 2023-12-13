Some league insiders feel the Chicago Bulls might trade swingman Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers soon.

Rumors about Chicago Bulls swingman Zach LaVine leaving the Windy City have been rampant in recent weeks. Some NBA pundits feel LaVine could wind up with LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers soon.

A personnel advisor weighed in on the likelihood of the high-flying Zach LaVine wearing Lakers Purple and Gold this season, per ActionNetwork.com's Matt Moore.

“As for LaVine, the view of several executives was summed up by one personnel advisor this weekend. ‘It's going to be LA. He's Klutch; they know (D'Angelo Russell) can't hang for a deep playoff run. No one else is jumping to get LaVine,'” Moore wrote on Tuesday.

Zach LaVine has been the speculation of various trade rumors since the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. The Bulls might dismantle the once-promising core of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic soon.

Regrettably, the Bulls' fortunes have worsened since Lonzo Ball injured in knee in January 2022. They seem like a disjointed unit this season. The Bulls have won just nine of 24 games as of this writing. League sources told ClutchPoints LaVine “has not felt appreciated in Chicago” last month.

Several executives believe Zach LaVine will be traded to the #Lakers soon, per @ActionNetworkHQ The #Bulls would be receiving a package around DLo. pic.twitter.com/lk5ASFhUy0 — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) December 12, 2023

At the time the shocking news broke out, LaVine simply said, “It's nothing new to me” when he discussed the swirling trade rumors. He has been hearing about them for the past three years. The Bulls have not pulled the trigger during that time.

Will the Bulls trade Zach Lavine to the Lakers soon?

However, with the Lakers sending feelers to Zach LaVine, that might change soon. Should LaVine wind up in Los Angeles, he and LeBron James will give the Purple and Gold two excellent finishers on the break. James has been playing excellent basketball in his 21st NBA season.

The Lakers signing Zach Lavine will serve as a great birthday present to LeBron James, who turns 39 years old at the end of the month.

Who knows? Lavine and James might just team up for the Lakers' 18th NBA title before long.