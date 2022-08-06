Nikola Vucevic, Bulls discussing contract extension

The Chicago Bulls had high aspirations for the 2021-2022 season. For a portion of the year, they looked like potential NBA Finals contenders. But injuries ultimately did their season in. Nonetheless, this is a team capable of making noise in 2022-2023. Rapper Lil Durk even picked them to win the Finals this year! But in all seriousness, big man Nikola Vucevic is an important piece to the puzzle in Chicago.

And there could be an extension on the horizon, per the Chicago Sun Times.

Vucevic faced trade rumors early last season. In fact, the big man even admitted that he dealt with defensive problems in 2021-2022. But he stayed with the team, and a source told the Chicago Sun Times that an extension could be in the works.

Nikola Vucevic established himself as one of the better big men in the NBA during his time with the Orlando Magic. However, he didn’t receive much national attention due to the fact that Orlando is a small market. Many expected Vucevic to finally receive his due praise with the Bulls.

But injuries derailed his overall performance.

However, Chicago believes in his ability. They want to keep him on the team for the foreseeable future.

And Nikola Vucevic believes in the Bulls.

‘”I do think we have the talent to match up with all the teams in the East,” Vucevic said. “We believe we have the pieces needed to build a successful group. All the guys are motivated, so, yeah, I don’t see any reason for us to panic and take the group apart.”