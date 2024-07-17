Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Dallas Wings. Our WNBA odds series has our Fever Wings prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Fever Wings.

The Indiana Fever played a terrible game one week ago against the Washington Mystics. The Mystics have been one of the worst teams in the league all season long, despite a recent improvement in which they played close to .500 over a span of 12 games. Washington is one of a few teams in the WNBA which has not been in playoff position all season long. The Mystics began the season 0-12 and are still highly unlikely to make the postseason. The Fever had been playing great basketball entering the Washington game and figured to score a decisive victory. Indiana went off as a -250 money line favorite, one of the rare times it has been a -200 favorite or better this season.

Indiana promptly fell behind by more than 20 points to Washington. Aliyah Boston had a particularly bad game. Caitlin Clark led a massive fourth-quarter rally in which the Fever trailed by only three in the final half-minute of regulation, but a turnover and subsequent Washington free throws ended the comeback attempt. The Fever let a game slip away, and it raised questions about whether this team's four-week improvement was going to be sustained heading into the monthlong All-Star and Olympic break for the league.

Friday, the Fever bounced back and handled the Phoenix Mercury. Sunday in Minnesota, the Fever played the Lynx, who have been one of the four best teams in the W all season long. Indiana struggled at times with Minnesota's defensive length, but the Fever came alive in the fourth quarter, scoring 28 points and battling back from a seven-point deficit to beat the Lynx 81-74. The Fever have won a numbe of games like this over the past month. They aren't dominating opponents, but are finding ways to win in the fourth quarter. It is the exact opposite of the first month of the season in which Indiana was faltering in the fourth quarter. The Fever have regrouped after the Washington loss and have one more game before the break against the worst-in-the-league Dallas Wings. It's one more opportunity for Caitlin Clark to build momentum heading into the home stretch of the season in the second half of August.

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Fever got back on track after their loss to the Mystics. They have shown toughness, resilience, and an ability to adapt. Caitlin Clark is evolving and improving every week. Dallas, meanwhile, lost to the lowly Los Angeles Sparks at home this past Saturday and is showing no signs that it is about to improve.

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Fever are a better team, but as we saw against the Mystics a week ago, Indiana is not immune to a clunker. Dallas has had a brutal season, but the Wings definitely have something to prove and will be hugely motivated to win this game. Indiana giving four whole points on the road might be too many points. Dallas could lose by three and still cover? The Wings have some margin for error here.

Final Fever-Wings Prediction & Pick

The spread might be a little generous to Indiana, but the Fever have been miles better than Dallas over the past month. Go ahead and take Indiana.

