When it comes to basketball in Los Angeles, two of the biggest names in the city have been Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and former Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker. While Parker has not played for the Sparks since the 2020 season, her Hall of Fame career is largely validated by her LA accomplishments. Now, Parker is paying it forward.

Candace Parker recently took to social media to post a picture of an adorable basketball coaching session with Capri, the youngest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant. Parker's post showed Capri gearing up to take a shot with Parker awaiting under the basket.

Along with the picture, Parker posted: “Look at the wrist loaded under the ball. . .On her toes. . .Basketball in her blood! #MiniMamba Aunty Candace is so proud of you BB and you too COACH.”

The picture was posted as part of a montage of images of Parker still being in the gym despite being retired. The images in the post were also of Parker's daughter Lailaa embarking on a volleyball journey.

If Capri decides to pursue a basketball career, she certainly has one of the best possible mentors in Parker. Kobe played his entire NBA career with the Lakers while Parker played 13 of her 16 WNBA seasons for the Sparks. Kobe's eldest daughter Gianna had been on her way to a career in basketball before her death.

Candace Parker is perfect mentor for Kobe Bryant's daughter



‘Coach' Candace Parker has a bit of a nice ring to it. While Parker hasn't really said anything publicly about getting into coaching, she's definitely been in the gym with Capri Bryant. Capri is currently five years old.

Parker recently announced her retirement from the WNBA a few months ago. She spent the 2023 season playing for the Las Vegas Aces and winning her third career WNBA championship in the process albeit not being able to play the second half of the season due to an injury.

It was that injury that contributed to Parker deciding to call it a career. Parker played 16 seasons in the WNBA and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Sparks. Parker is a seven-time All-Star and a three-time champion. She won her first championship in 2016 with the Sparks.

Parker signed with her hometown Chicago Sky as a free agent in 2021. She played two seasons for the Sky, helping bring the franchise a title in the process. Parker signed with the Aces as a free agent in 2023 but was limited to only 18 games that season.

In her final WNBA season, Parker averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. The holder of numerous WNBA records, Parker is without a doubt a first-ballot Hall of Famer.