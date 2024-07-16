The Seattle Storm takes on the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday afternoon. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Storm-Sparks prediction, odds, and pick.

Seattle enters this contest riding a wave of momentum, sitting just four games out of the top seed in the league. The Storm's balanced attack and strong defensive play have been key to their success this season. They'll look to capitalize on the Sparks' recent struggles, as Los Angeles has gone 2-10 in their last 12 games.

The Sparks, despite their overall record, are coming off an impressive 87-81 road win against Dallas as 4-point underdogs. They'll hope to build on that performance and leverage their home-court advantage, though they've struggled at Crypto.com Arena this season.

Key to this matchup will be the performance of Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, who's coming off a stellar 27-point game. For Seattle, guard Skylar Diggins-Smith will be crucial in orchestrating the Storm's offense and containing the Sparks' perimeter threats.

With Seattle's strong form and Los Angeles' recent struggles, the Storm enter as favorites. However, the Sparks' recent upset win suggests they shouldn't be underestimated in what promises to be an intriguing WNBA clash.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Storm-Sparks Odds

Seattle Storm: -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -470

Los Angeles Sparks: +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 162 (-110)

Under: 162 (-110)

How To Watch Storm vs. Sparks

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: WNBA League Pass

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Storm are primed to secure a road victory against the struggling Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, solidifying their position in the WNBA playoff race.

Seattle's offensive prowess, led by the dynamic Jewell Loyd, will be too much for the Sparks' defense to handle. Loyd, averaging an impressive 21 points per game, has been a consistent force for the Storm this season. Her ability to create her own shot and knock down threes will stretch the Sparks' defense thin.

The Storm's balanced attack extends beyond Loyd, with Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor providing strong interior presence. Magbegor's recent performance (18 points on 8-of-11 shooting) demonstrates the team's depth and versatility.

Defensively, Seattle holds a significant edge, ranking 4th in the league in points allowed per game (77.4). This stingy defense should stifle the Sparks' already struggling offense, which ranks last in field goal attempts per game.

The Sparks' dismal 6-17 record, coupled with their 2-10 performance in their last 12 games, suggests they'll have difficulty containing the Storm's firepower. Additionally, Seattle's impressive 16-8 record indicates their ability to consistently perform at a high level.

While the Sparks did secure a recent road win, their overall struggles, particularly at home, give Seattle a clear advantage. The Storm's superior offensive weapons, stronger defensive capabilities, and better overall record position them well to secure this crucial road win and further solidify their playoff standing.

Why The Sparks Can Cover The Spread/Win

While the Seattle Storm enter Tuesday's matchup as favorites, the Los Angeles Sparks have several factors working in their favor that could lead to a home upset.

The Sparks are coming off an impressive 87-81 road win against Dallas, which should provide a much-needed confidence boost. This momentum, coupled with their home-court advantage at Crypto.com Arena, could prove crucial against a Storm team that's been playing exclusively at home for nine straight games.

Los Angeles has shown a knack for rising to the occasion against stronger opponents this season, as evidenced by their two victories over the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Their 7-3 record against the spread when facing teams with a .550 or better winning percentage demonstrates their ability to compete with top-tier competition.

The potential absence of Seattle's Skylar Diggins-Smith due to an ankle injury could significantly impact the Storm's offensive rhythm. Without her 13.8 points per game and playmaking abilities, Seattle may struggle to maintain their usual offensive output.

Los Angeles has been showing signs of offensive improvement, averaging 82 points over their last five games. If they can maintain this uptick in scoring while exploiting Seattle's potential lineup adjustments, they have a real shot at securing the win.

Lastly, the Sparks' ability to slow down the game and disrupt Seattle's fast-paced offense (71.9 field goal attempts per game) could be the key to controlling the tempo and ultimately securing a hard-fought victory at home.

Final Storm-Sparks Prediction & Pick

The Seattle Storm will win but narrowly fail to cover the 8.5-point spread against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.

While Seattle's superior record (16-8) and offensive firepower led by Jewell Loyd (21 PPG) give them a clear advantage, several factors suggest a closer game. The Sparks are coming off a confidence-boosting road win and have shown resilience against top teams this season (7-3 ATS vs. teams with .550+ win percentage).

Additionally, Seattle's potential adjustment without Skylar Diggins-Smith and their first road game after a long homestand could impact their performance. Expect the Sparks to keep it competitive, leveraging their improved offense (82 PPG in the last five) and home-court advantage.

Final Storm-Sparks Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Sparks +8.5 (-108), Over 162 (-110)