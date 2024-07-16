The Phoenix Mercury take on the Washington Mystics on Tuesday morning. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Mercury-Mystics prediction, odds, and pick.

The Phoenix Mercury (12-12) travel to face the Washington Mystics (6-18) in a Tuesday morning WNBA matchup that could have significant implications for both teams' playoff aspirations. Tip-off is set for 11:30 AM EST at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Phoenix, currently hovering at .500, is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 96-69 loss to the Connecticut Sun. The Mercury's fourth-ranked offense will be key in this contest, led by the dynamic duo of Brittney Grimes and Kahleah Copper, who combined for 33 points in their last outing. The return of veteran Diana Taurasi should bolster their perimeter shooting and ball movement.

The Mystics, on the other hand, are struggling through a difficult season, having lost three of their last four games. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces, 89-77. Washington will need a strong performance from Ariel Atkins, who has been carrying the offensive load in recent games.

This game is a rematch of an earlier contest that saw Phoenix narrowly edge out Washington by three points. With both teams' defenses ranking in the bottom half of the league, we could be in for a high-scoring affair. The Mercury's superior offensive firepower and better overall record make them the favorites, but the Mystics' home-court advantage could keep things interesting.

WNBA Odds: Mercury-Mystics Odds

Phoenix Mercury: -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -235

Washington Mystics: +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +186

Over: 168.5 (-110)

Under: 168.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mercury vs. Mystics

Time: 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT

TV: WNBA League Pass

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Phoenix Mercury are poised to secure a crucial road victory against the struggling Washington Mystics on Tuesday, bolstering their playoff aspirations in the process.

Despite coming off a tough loss to the Connecticut Sun, the Mercury's fourth-ranked offense should prove too potent for the Mystics' 8th-ranked defense to contain. Led by the dynamic duo of Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner, Phoenix boasts a multi-faceted attack that can exploit Washington's vulnerabilities.

Copper, averaging an impressive 23.3 points per game, has been a consistent force for the Mercury this season. Her ability to create her own shot and knock down threes (2.1 per game) will stretch the Mystics' defense thin. Griner's dominant inside presence will further compound Washington's defensive woes, as she's capable of scoring efficiently in the post and drawing fouls.

The return of veteran Diana Taurasi adds another dimension to Phoenix's offense. Her court vision and three-point shooting (2.7 per game) will create spacing and opportunities for her teammates. Additionally, Natasha Cloud's playmaking abilities (7.2 assists per game) ensure the Mercury's offense remains fluid and unpredictable.

Defensively, Phoenix holds a slight edge, ranking 9th in scoring defense compared to Washington's 10th place. This marginal advantage could prove decisive in what's expected to be a high-scoring affair.

The Mystics' struggles this season (6-18 record) and their recent 3-5 home record suggest they'll have difficulty containing the Mercury's firepower. With Phoenix's superior offensive weapons and a more balanced overall game, they are well-positioned to secure this road win and improve their playoff standing.

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Mystics are set to host the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, and despite their challenging season, the Mystics can secure a home victory.

The Mystics have a strong core of players who have shown the ability to step up in crucial moments. Ariel Atkins, who leads the team with an average of 15.9 points per game, is a versatile scorer capable of taking over games. Her performance will be pivotal, especially against a Mercury defense that has shown vulnerabilities.

Stefanie Dolson and Aaliyah Edwards provide a solid frontcourt presence. Dolson's ability to stretch the floor with her shooting (37.1% from three-point range) and Edwards' rebounding prowess will be crucial in controlling the paint and limiting second-chance opportunities for Phoenix. Moreover, Julie Vanloo's playmaking (5.1 assists per game) ensures that the Mystics' offense remains dynamic and unpredictable.

Despite their current three-game home losing streak, the Mystics have demonstrated resilience and the ability to compete against top teams. Their recent narrow losses indicate they are on the verge of turning things around. Additionally, the Mystics' home-court advantage, coupled with an early tip-off time, could disrupt the Mercury's rhythm.

Phoenix, while boasting a potent offense led by Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner, has struggled on the road with a 2-6 record. This vulnerability away from home presents an opportunity for the Mystics to capitalize.

In conclusion, the combination of key player performances, home-court advantage, and the Mercury's road struggles gives the Washington Mystics a solid chance to upset Phoenix and snap their losing streak on Tuesday.

Final Mercury-Mystics Prediction & Pick

The Phoenix Mercury will not only win but also cover the 5.5-point spread against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

The Mercury's superior offensive firepower, led by Kahleah Copper (23.3 PPG) and the veteran presence of Diana Taurasi, should overwhelm the struggling Mystics defense. While Washington has home-court advantage, their 3-5 home record and recent struggles (losing 3 of their last 4) suggest they'll have difficulty containing Phoenix. The Mercury's 14-10 record against the spread this season further supports their ability to cover.

Final Mercury-Mystics Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Mercury -5.5 (-110), Over 168.5 (-110)